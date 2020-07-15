SA's inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: Belief that you can't acquire wealth
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: White Sangoma
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Bronwyn Saayman - Traditional Healer
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "Future proofing your business - How the future of investing in business is changing - If you want to make your business invest-able, you need to listen to this"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Sue Jackson - Business Coach and Adviser
Anne Bland - VITA Coach & Social Entrepreneur
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City of Johannesburg warns residents of scammers posing as municipal agents Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says no agents have been assigned to properties to disconnect water or electricity supply. 15 July 2020 6:36 PM
President Ramaphosa to host COVID-19 imbizo at 6pm It’s a way for the public to speak to the president about the concerns relating to government's COVID-19 response. 15 July 2020 5:23 PM
Judgment reserved in Fita leave to appeal dismissal of tobacco case Last month, Fita lost its application to the court after arguing that tobacco products should be considered essential goods 15 July 2020 1:56 PM
View all Local
Motshekga to meet basic education stakeholders to seek clarity on schools Pundits weigh in on the call by teacher union Sadtu to close schools until after the COVID-19 peak. 15 July 2020 1:57 PM
'The ANC integrity commission makes recommendations but the NEC has final word' Commission chairperson George Mashamba reflects on the duties of the ruling party's integrity body. 15 July 2020 12:06 PM
Shut down schools until after SA COVID-19 peak - Teacher union Sadtu General-secretary Mugwena Maluleke says now is the time to save pupils' lives. 15 July 2020 7:34 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
Nestlé announcing discontinuation of Chocolate Log causes debate on social media Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 July 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Drone captures man with horrible sunburn swimming next to stingrays Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Chicken Licken has SA in stitches with latest ad Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 July 2020 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

SA's inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years

15 July 2020 6:55 PM
by
Tags:
Inflation

Economist Ndumiso Hadebe says the impact of the lockdown-induced contraction was anticipated.

The inflation number from Statistics SA came in at 2,1%, the lowest figures since September 2004. Arabile Gumede on The Money Show speaks to independent economist Ndumiso Hadebe to find out if there were any surprises.

We had anticipated that the impact of the lockdown-induced contraction would lead to a dip in respect of the inflationary climate in South Africa today.

Ndumiso Hadebe, Independent economist

What we did not anticipate would be as severe at the beginning of the year was the tanking of oil prices, which subsequently registered a decline in the petrol price by R1,74 which has also fed into the past three inflation outcome that has been registered today for the month of May.

Ndumiso Hadebe, Independent economist

I think an interest rate cut of 25 basis points will be justified.

Ndumiso Hadebe, Independent economist

Listen below for the full interview...


15 July 2020 6:55 PM
by
Tags:
Inflation

Recommended

More from Business

Made in South Africa John Kani Proudly South African YouTube screengrab

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

14 July 2020 7:59 PM

It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gold bars 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard

14 July 2020 7:28 PM

Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Day trader investor stocks shares equities trading 123rf 123rfbusiness

'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'

14 July 2020 7:03 PM

What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA

It’s official! We're getting a brand-new, taxpayer funded (R16 billion) airline

14 July 2020 6:26 PM

SAA is dead! Long live SAA? Arabile Gumede interviews Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maize field mealie farm farmer agriculture 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever

14 July 2020 2:23 PM

The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160520DineoMoeketsi.jpg

'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

13 July 2020 8:15 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

foschinijpg

Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon

13 July 2020 7:34 PM

The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Quantitative easing printing money 123rfbusiness 123rf

Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19

13 July 2020 7:10 PM

Why "quantitative easing" can’t work in South Africa, according to Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments at Ninety One).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

13 July 2020 6:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues

12 July 2020 5:13 PM

Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

City of Johannesburg warns residents of scammers posing as municipal agents

Local

'White players must show Lungi Ngidi support,' say cricket writer Stuart Hess

President Ramaphosa to host COVID-19 imbizo at 6pm

Local

EWN Highlights

Parliament approves Division of Revenue Amendment Bill

15 July 2020 7:33 PM

We need to feed our families: Lockdown & load shedding take toll in Bonteheuwel

15 July 2020 6:51 PM

Govt plans to bolster efforts against looting of bottle stores during lockdown

15 July 2020 6:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA