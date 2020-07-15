SA's inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years
The inflation number from Statistics SA came in at 2,1%, the lowest figures since September 2004. Arabile Gumede on The Money Show speaks to independent economist Ndumiso Hadebe to find out if there were any surprises.
We had anticipated that the impact of the lockdown-induced contraction would lead to a dip in respect of the inflationary climate in South Africa today.Ndumiso Hadebe, Independent economist
What we did not anticipate would be as severe at the beginning of the year was the tanking of oil prices, which subsequently registered a decline in the petrol price by R1,74 which has also fed into the past three inflation outcome that has been registered today for the month of May.Ndumiso Hadebe, Independent economist
I think an interest rate cut of 25 basis points will be justified.Ndumiso Hadebe, Independent economist
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Business
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad
It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard
Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more.Read More
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'
What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management.Read More
It’s official! We're getting a brand-new, taxpayer funded (R16 billion) airline
SAA is dead! Long live SAA? Arabile Gumede interviews Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.Read More
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever
The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.Read More
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'
Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon
The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker.Read More
Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19
Why "quantitative easing" can’t work in South Africa, according to Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments at Ninety One).Read More
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'
Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.Read More
Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues
Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June.Read More