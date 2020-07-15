Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success
Ponani Shikweni is not only a self-made woman but is also has an infectious energy and an indefatigable drive to help young women, particularly in Alexandra, Johannesburg to find financial independence.
She is the director of Hluvuko Designs and she speaks to Arabile Gumede on The Money Show about empowerment and trying to create an agile business success plan for the women in Alexandra.
Hluvuko Designs started in 2014, making blankets and doing crochet until 2015. We met Netcare and we started supplying their hospitals with pillowcases, etc.Ponani Shikweni, Director - Hluvuko Designs
After Netcare helped us to register our business things got easier and sales began to pick up. It is not easy to start as you need capital to buy material. Not knowing how to sell your products is also a challengePonani Shikweni, Director - Hluvuko Designs
I have helped women and the youth here by creating employment. Some lost their jobs during lockdown and I was worried about them. After three days Netcare gave us an opportunity to supply 10,000 masks. We made another 20,000 maks for Alex Mall to be handed over to the shoppers for free.Ponani Shikweni, Director - Hluvuko Designs
