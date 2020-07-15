City of Johannesburg warns residents of scammers posing as municipal agents





The City of Johannesburg has warned residents against scammers who claim to be municipal agents, threatening to cut off people services unless they pay.

Nthatisi Modingoane, City of Joburg spokesperson, no agents have been assigned to properties to disconnect water or electricity supply.

One of the things we want to categorically state to residents is that there is been no credit control at this stage aligning with COVID-19 regulations. Nthatisi Modingoane, City of Joburg spokesperson

He warned that these criminals were targeting suburban areas and proposed people should report scammers to the police officials if they come across such an incident.

Modingoane also spoke of the city’s new tariff increases in which he says the city is not making any profit or margin from it.

That’s why we always say to residents those that can still afford to pay, please help us so that we are able to have a proper cashflow and be able to continuously provide services for a sustainable state. Nthatisi Modingoane, City of Joburg spokesperson

The Tariffs are set to take effect from 14 July 2020 after the Johannesburg council approved the metropolitan’s 2020/21 budget with many not too happy with the property rates which are likely going up by 4%, water by 6.6% and proposed electricity by 6.23%.