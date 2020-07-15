Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: Belief that you can't acquire wealth
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: White Sangoma
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Bronwyn Saayman - Traditional Healer
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "Future proofing your business - How the future of investing in business is changing - If you want to make your business invest-able, you need to listen to this"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Sue Jackson - Business Coach and Adviser
Anne Bland - VITA Coach & Social Entrepreneur
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
City of Johannesburg warns residents of scammers posing as municipal agents

15 July 2020 6:36 PM
by
Nthatisi Modingoane
tarrif increase
City of Johanesburg
Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says no agents have been assigned to properties to disconnect water or electricity supply.

The City of Johannesburg has warned residents against scammers who claim to be municipal agents, threatening to cut off people services unless they pay.

Nthatisi Modingoane, City of Joburg spokesperson, no agents have been assigned to properties to disconnect water or electricity supply.

One of the things we want to categorically state to residents is that there is been no credit control at this stage aligning with COVID-19 regulations.

Nthatisi Modingoane, City of Joburg spokesperson

He warned that these criminals were targeting suburban areas and proposed people should report scammers to the police officials if they come across such an incident.

Modingoane also spoke of the city’s new tariff increases in which he says the city is not making any profit or margin from it.

That’s why we always say to residents those that can still afford to pay, please help us so that we are able to have a proper cashflow and be able to continuously provide services for a sustainable state.

Nthatisi Modingoane, City of Joburg spokesperson

The Tariffs are set to take effect from 14 July 2020 after the Johannesburg council approved the metropolitan’s 2020/21 budget with many not too happy with the property rates which are likely going up by 4%, water by 6.6% and proposed electricity by 6.23%.


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
EWN Highlights

Parliament approves Division of Revenue Amendment Bill

15 July 2020 7:33 PM

We need to feed our families: Lockdown & load shedding take toll in Bonteheuwel

15 July 2020 6:51 PM

Govt plans to bolster efforts against looting of bottle stores during lockdown

15 July 2020 6:34 PM

