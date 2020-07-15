Streaming issues? Report here
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA

15 July 2020 8:02 PM
by
Tags:
Stephen Devereux
basic income grant

The University of WesternCape's Prof Stephen Devereux says people can't find work so the state has an obligation to support them.

The basic income grant has become a topical issue now. There are questions as to whether it could certainly help and how many people it could help.

Imagine the number of people who would be receiving it, who could be helped through food security, perhaps decreasing poverty somewhat and creating some impact on people's livelihoods if government as to be able to introduce it.

The biggest problem is whether we have the money to fund it or whether we are creating a nanny state.

Arabile Gumede on The Money Show speaks to Prof Stephen Devereux, SA/UK bilateral research chair in social protection for food security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape for more.

I was struck by the fact that the minister used the phrase basic grant when in fact what she is talking about is much narrower than that. The history of the basic income grant in SA goes quite a long way.

Stephen Devereux, Professor - University of the Western Cape

What the minister is talking about is a targeted grant for unemployed working-age adults and have no access to UIF and no other social grants would be eligible.

Stephen Devereux, Professor - University of the Western Cape

The notion of whether it is affordable or not is questionable. Ministers of finance are always cautious and want to cut spending, especially social spending.

Stephen Devereux, Professor - University of the Western Cape

The Department of Social Development has always been in favour of expanding social grants, recognising that this country just isn't creating enough jobs for everybody. It is not their fault that they are unemployed, that they can't find work, so the state has an obligation to support them.

Stephen Devereux, Professor - University of the Western Cape

Listen below for the full interview...


