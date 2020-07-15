Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA
The basic income grant has become a topical issue now. There are questions as to whether it could certainly help and how many people it could help.
Imagine the number of people who would be receiving it, who could be helped through food security, perhaps decreasing poverty somewhat and creating some impact on people's livelihoods if government as to be able to introduce it.
The biggest problem is whether we have the money to fund it or whether we are creating a nanny state.
Arabile Gumede on The Money Show speaks to Prof Stephen Devereux, SA/UK bilateral research chair in social protection for food security at Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape for more.
I was struck by the fact that the minister used the phrase basic grant when in fact what she is talking about is much narrower than that. The history of the basic income grant in SA goes quite a long way.Stephen Devereux, Professor - University of the Western Cape
What the minister is talking about is a targeted grant for unemployed working-age adults and have no access to UIF and no other social grants would be eligible.Stephen Devereux, Professor - University of the Western Cape
The notion of whether it is affordable or not is questionable. Ministers of finance are always cautious and want to cut spending, especially social spending.Stephen Devereux, Professor - University of the Western Cape
The Department of Social Development has always been in favour of expanding social grants, recognising that this country just isn't creating enough jobs for everybody. It is not their fault that they are unemployed, that they can't find work, so the state has an obligation to support them.Stephen Devereux, Professor - University of the Western Cape
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Business
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with.Read More
Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success
Ponani Shikweni of Hluvuko Designs has helped women and the youth by creating employment especially during lockdown.Read More
SA's inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years
Economist Ndumiso Hadebe says the impact of the lockdown-induced contraction was anticipated.Read More
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad
It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard
Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more.Read More
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'
What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management.Read More
It’s official! We're getting a brand-new, taxpayer funded (R16 billion) airline
SAA is dead! Long live SAA? Arabile Gumede interviews Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.Read More
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever
The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.Read More
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'
Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon
The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker.Read More