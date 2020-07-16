No rest for SA as load shedding continues on Thursday

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyethela 702 gradient Clement Manyethela 702 gradient
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
3-million South Africans lost their jobs during lockdown- RAPID MOBILE SURVEY (CRAM)
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull, Education Economist - Stellenbosch University
Today at 12:10
MRC wants legal drinking age in SA to be raised & liquor prices hiked
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Charles Parry, Director of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - ‎SAMRC
Today at 12:10
Judge orders City of Cape Town to rebuild Hangberg home
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Aditya Kumar - Executive director at Development Action Group (Dag)
Today at 12:15
Zandile Gumede and R389m corruption co-accused back in court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 12:15
WENDY ALBERTS: Massacre of jobs at SA's top restaurants
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 12:23
Zindzi Mandela tested positive for COVID-19, son confirms
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
2020 Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey: an overview of results and findings
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Today at 12:27
PSC probe shows Ramaphosa failed to act against DG Mamphiswana for misconduct
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
DANEEL KNOETZE: Police Committee approves Cele's nomination for IPID head
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 12:37
Police Committee approves Cele's nomination for IPID head- Helensuzman Foundation reacts
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Anton Van Dalsen, Legal Councillor for the Helen Suzman Foundation
Today at 12:37
LEE WALLIS: CT medical students step in to volunteer during Covid-19 pandemic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Professor Lee Wallis - Head at Emergency Medicine at Stellenbosch University
Today at 12:40
ANTHONY TURTON: Sewage could be used to tell where Covid-19 hotspots are
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Professor Anthony Turton
Anthony Turton - Professor at Centre For Enviromental Management At University Of The Free State
Today at 12:41
Gordhan, Mboweni commit in letter to obtain funding for SAA
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
Twitter hack: accounts of prominent figures, including Biden, Musk, Obama, Gates and Kanye compromised
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
James Preston, Executive Editor of Africa's largest cryptocurrency news outlet, Global Crypto
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Loadshedding and WiFi: How to keep the internet on when the power goes off
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
Rugby: New Zealand Rugby confirms plans to host Rugby Championship
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sbu Mjikeliso- Sports Writer and Author of Being a Black Springbock
Today at 12:52
JJ CORNISH: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
Today at 12:56
First anniversary of Johnny Cleggs death- Ending of show with Scaterlings Of Africa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
From a “two-speed society” to one that works for all
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Question from listener about investing offshore
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The economic clock - how uncertainty is a phase in economic recovery and why and how you must invest through it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City of Johannesburg warns residents of scammers posing as municipal agents Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says no agents have been assigned to properties to disconnect water or electricity supply. 15 July 2020 6:36 PM
President Ramaphosa to host COVID-19 imbizo at 6pm It’s a way for the public to speak to the president about the concerns relating to government's COVID-19 response. 15 July 2020 5:23 PM
Stage 1 load shedding to start at 9am today - Eskom The power utility says the rolling power cuts are likely to continue until 10pm tonight. 15 July 2020 7:49 AM
View all Local
How is IEC preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19 Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo reflects on the scheduled local elections during a pandemic. 16 July 2020 8:05 AM
Motshekga to meet basic education stakeholders to seek clarity on schools Pundits weigh in on the call by teacher union Sadtu to close schools until after the COVID-19 peak. 15 July 2020 1:57 PM
'The ANC integrity commission makes recommendations but the NEC has final word' Commission chairperson George Mashamba reflects on the duties of the ruling party's integrity body. 15 July 2020 12:06 PM
View all Politics
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with. 15 July 2020 8:56 PM
Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success Ponani Shikweni of Hluvuko Designs has helped women and the youth by creating employment especially during lockdown. 15 July 2020 8:29 PM
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA The University of WesternCape's Prof Stephen Devereux says people can't find work so the state has an obligation to support them. 15 July 2020 8:02 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket S... 16 July 2020 9:03 AM
CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi Cricket South Africa has responded to a statement by former players and coaches, saying it is committed to addressing racial discr... 16 July 2020 9:01 AM
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Down to the detail - the unbearable whiteness of cricket Since 1991, a narrative was created that still persists today, that white players are inherently better at cricket than black play... 15 July 2020 3:52 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

No rest for SA as load shedding continues on Thursday

16 July 2020 7:10 AM
by
Tags:
Stage 2 load shedding
Power cuts
Stage 1 load shedding
#EskomLoadShedding

Eskom says it will implement stage 1 load shedding from 9 am and move to stage 2 from 2 pm which will last until 10 pm.

South Africans will have to go through another day of planned power cuts.

Eskom says stage one load shedding would start at 9 am and then it would be ramped up to stage two from 2 pm.

RELATED: Eskom says it will move from stage 1 to stage 2 load shedding from 2pm

Load shedding is expected to continue until 10 pm.


16 July 2020 7:10 AM
by
Tags:
Stage 2 load shedding
Power cuts
Stage 1 load shedding
#EskomLoadShedding

Recommended

More from Local

200428zweligif

UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 160,693

15 July 2020 10:27 PM

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 311,049. There were 12,757 new infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190122illegal-conncetionsgif

City of Johannesburg warns residents of scammers posing as municipal agents

15 July 2020 6:36 PM

Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says no agents have been assigned to properties to disconnect water or electricity supply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rama1jpg

President Ramaphosa to host COVID-19 imbizo at 6pm

15 July 2020 5:23 PM

It’s a way for the public to speak to the president about the concerns relating to government's COVID-19 response.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cigarette-1jpg

Judgment reserved in Fita leave to appeal dismissal of tobacco case

15 July 2020 1:56 PM

Last month, Fita lost its application to the court after arguing that tobacco products should be considered essential goods

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electricity load shedding power outages 123rfpolitics 123rf

Eskom says it will move from stage 1 to stage 2 load shedding from 2pm

15 July 2020 1:31 PM

The power utility has confirmed that it will implement stage 2 loadshedding from 2pm on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Light bulb against dark background, electricity, load shedding. Image: Pexels.

Stage 1 load shedding to start at 9am today - Eskom

15 July 2020 7:49 AM

The power utility says the rolling power cuts are likely to continue until 10pm tonight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200529 Gwede Mantashe

Minerals Minister Gwede Mantashe and his wife test positive for COVID-19

14 July 2020 9:06 PM

The couple are in isolation and the minister, who received his results earlier on Tuesday, will continue to work from home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

child-vaccinejpg

Appeal for donations to help little girl mauled by pit bulls

14 July 2020 6:10 PM

Reatlile Blessing Tolo has been left wounded after she was viciously attacked by pit bulls.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-health-sector-department-doctor-hospital-coronavirus-pandemic-123rf

Denosa urges honesty about COVID-19 symptoms when consulting healthcare workers

14 July 2020 5:55 PM

KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mandla Shabangu says the stigmatisation around the virus may be contributing to the problem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160203Jula.jpg

Five nabbed for ignoring lockdown regulations - JMPD

14 July 2020 5:47 PM

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says four were arrested on Allendale Road just before midnight busy consuming alcohol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

No rest for SA as load shedding continues on Thursday

Local

How is IEC preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19

Politics

UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 160,693

World Local

EWN Highlights

Minister Mchunu distances his office from PSC corruption findings

16 July 2020 11:28 AM

Mboweni surprised by opposition rejection of Division of Revenue Amendment Bill

16 July 2020 10:31 AM

Discovery backs alcohol ban, but warns it's not long-term solution for abuse

16 July 2020 10:19 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA