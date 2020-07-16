No rest for SA as load shedding continues on Thursday
South Africans will have to go through another day of planned power cuts.
Eskom says stage one load shedding would start at 9 am and then it would be ramped up to stage two from 2 pm.
RELATED: Eskom says it will move from stage 1 to stage 2 load shedding from 2pm
Load shedding is expected to continue until 10 pm.
#POWERALERT 2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 15, 2020
Eskom to implement Stage 1 loadshedding from 09:00 until 14:00 tomorrow, then move to
Stage 2 until 22:00@News24 @eNCA pic.twitter.com/FwFwV8QxES
More from Local
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 160,693
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 311,049. There were 12,757 new infections.Read More
City of Johannesburg warns residents of scammers posing as municipal agents
Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says no agents have been assigned to properties to disconnect water or electricity supply.Read More
President Ramaphosa to host COVID-19 imbizo at 6pm
It’s a way for the public to speak to the president about the concerns relating to government's COVID-19 response.Read More
Judgment reserved in Fita leave to appeal dismissal of tobacco case
Last month, Fita lost its application to the court after arguing that tobacco products should be considered essential goodsRead More
Eskom says it will move from stage 1 to stage 2 load shedding from 2pm
The power utility has confirmed that it will implement stage 2 loadshedding from 2pm on Wednesday.Read More
Stage 1 load shedding to start at 9am today - Eskom
The power utility says the rolling power cuts are likely to continue until 10pm tonight.Read More
Minerals Minister Gwede Mantashe and his wife test positive for COVID-19
The couple are in isolation and the minister, who received his results earlier on Tuesday, will continue to work from home.Read More
Appeal for donations to help little girl mauled by pit bulls
Reatlile Blessing Tolo has been left wounded after she was viciously attacked by pit bulls.Read More
Denosa urges honesty about COVID-19 symptoms when consulting healthcare workers
KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mandla Shabangu says the stigmatisation around the virus may be contributing to the problem.Read More
Five nabbed for ignoring lockdown regulations - JMPD
Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says four were arrested on Allendale Road just before midnight busy consuming alcohol.Read More