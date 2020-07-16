How is IEC preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19

Today at 12:05 3-million South Africans lost their jobs during lockdown- RAPID MOBILE SURVEY (CRAM) The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr Nic Spaull, Education Economist - Stellenbosch University

Today at 12:10 MRC wants legal drinking age in SA to be raised & liquor prices hiked The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prof Charles Parry, Director of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - ‎SAMRC

Today at 12:10 Judge orders City of Cape Town to rebuild Hangberg home The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Aditya Kumar - Executive director at Development Action Group (Dag)

Today at 12:15 Zandile Gumede and R389m corruption co-accused back in court The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News

Today at 12:15 WENDY ALBERTS: Massacre of jobs at SA's top restaurants The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA

Today at 12:23 Zindzi Mandela tested positive for COVID-19, son confirms The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:23 2020 Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey: an overview of results and findings The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand

Today at 12:27 PSC probe shows Ramaphosa failed to act against DG Mamphiswana for misconduct The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:27 DANEEL KNOETZE: Police Committee approves Cele's nomination for IPID head The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Daneel Knoetze

Today at 12:37 Police Committee approves Cele's nomination for IPID head- Helensuzman Foundation reacts The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Anton Van Dalsen, Legal Councillor for the Helen Suzman Foundation

Today at 12:37 LEE WALLIS: CT medical students step in to volunteer during Covid-19 pandemic The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Professor Lee Wallis - Head at Emergency Medicine at Stellenbosch University

Today at 12:40 ANTHONY TURTON: Sewage could be used to tell where Covid-19 hotspots are The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Professor Anthony Turton

Today at 12:41 Gordhan, Mboweni commit in letter to obtain funding for SAA The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:45 Twitter hack: accounts of prominent figures, including Biden, Musk, Obama, Gates and Kanye compromised The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

James Preston, Executive Editor of Africa's largest cryptocurrency news outlet, Global Crypto

Today at 12:45 Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Loadshedding and WiFi: How to keep the internet on when the power goes off The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable

Today at 12:52 Rugby: New Zealand Rugby confirms plans to host Rugby Championship The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sbu Mjikeliso- Sports Writer and Author of Being a Black Springbock

Today at 12:52 JJ CORNISH: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent

Today at 12:56 First anniversary of Johnny Cleggs death- Ending of show with Scaterlings Of Africa The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 From a “two-speed society” to one that works for all The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University

Today at 19:18 Personal Finance Feature - Question from listener about investing offshore The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

