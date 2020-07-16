How is IEC preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19
The local government elections are scheduled to happened in 2021, however, the COVID-19 could could mean they don't happen.
If the pandemic persists it may be impossible for millions of South Africans to cast their votes.
RELATED: IEC to approach courts for by-election postponements
Speaking to Ray White on #702Breakfast Independent Electoral Commission chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says in terms of the law, an election must be held within 90 days of the expiry of the term.
The term expires on 3 August therefore an election can be held between 4 August and 3 November. The person who has the authority to determine an election date within that spectrum of dates is the Cogta minister in consultation with the IEC.Sy Mamabolo, Chief electoral officer - Independent Electoral Commission
He says the commission has noted a call from some political parties who would rather the local elections are postponed and synchronised with the national and provincial elections.
As that is not currently the law, we are preparing on the basis of the existing legal time frames. There are proposals that have been made which are in consultations which entail how to implement health protocols within the confines a voting station.Sy Mamabolo, Chief electoral officer - Independent Electoral Commission
These consultations also entail how to maintain queues, the handling of IDs and ballot papers while implementing health protocols, he adds.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Motshekga to meet basic education stakeholders to seek clarity on schools
Pundits weigh in on the call by teacher union Sadtu to close schools until after the COVID-19 peak.Read More
'The ANC integrity commission makes recommendations but the NEC has final word'
Commission chairperson George Mashamba reflects on the duties of the ruling party's integrity body.Read More
Shut down schools until after SA COVID-19 peak - Teacher union Sadtu
General-secretary Mugwena Maluleke says now is the time to save pupils' lives.Read More
We urge survivors of COVID-19 infection to tell their stories - Zweli Mkhize
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the focus is on the establishment of committees at ward level and to also tackle the stigma.Read More
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'
Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.Read More
Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol
Liquor Traders Association of SA's Sean Robinson and Gauteng Liquor Forum's Fanny Mokoena reflect on liquor ban.Read More
'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high'
Wits School of Governance's professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the latest restriction by the President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Ramaphosa reinstates ban on alcohol, COVID-19 death toll surpasses 4,000
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday he was concerned that South Africans were downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic.Read More
(WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm
Ramaphosa addresses the nation this evening on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.Read More
'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers'
Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances.Read More