How the IEC is preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19





The local government elections are scheduled to happened in 2021, however, the COVID-19 could could mean they don't happen.

If the pandemic persists it may be impossible for millions of South Africans to cast their votes.

Speaking to Ray White on #702Breakfast Independent Electoral Commission chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says in terms of the law, an election must be held within 90 days of the expiry of the term.

The term expires on 3 August therefore an election can be held between 4 August and 3 November. The person who has the authority to determine an election date within that spectrum of dates is the Cogta minister in consultation with the IEC. Sy Mamabolo, Chief electoral officer - Independent Electoral Commission

He says the commission has noted a call from some political parties who would rather the local elections are postponed and synchronised with the national and provincial elections.

As that is not currently the law, we are preparing on the basis of the existing legal time frames. There are proposals that have been made which are in consultations which entail how to implement health protocols within the confines a voting station. Sy Mamabolo, Chief electoral officer - Independent Electoral Commission

These consultations also entail how to maintain queues, the handling of IDs and ballot papers while implementing health protocols, he adds.

