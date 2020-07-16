Xolile Nqatha says it is un-ANC to act against cadres in COVID-19 quarantine
Xolile Nqatha says it is un-ANC to act against cadres in COVID-19 quarantine
Social media is talking after an EC MEC Xolile Nqatha said the African National Congress should not discipline cadres that are in COVID-19 isolation because they are stressed and that will compromise their immune systems.
Watch the video below:
Eastern Cape MEC Xolile Nqatha on disciplinary hearings:— King of Leon. (@MightiJamie) July 15, 2020
“This virus does not require a stressed cadreship. Suspend all disciplinary hearings ...their immune system is weak”
“It is un- ANC to discipline people while they are in quarantine” pic.twitter.com/TIVQrMDcnF
