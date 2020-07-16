CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi
JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa said that it was committed to fixing the inequalities of the past and transforming cricket into a truly national sport.
In a statement released on Wednesday, CSA said: “We note the claims of discrimination and racism that have been made by current and former players and coaches, and we acknowledge that these are a part of the sport’s past, and sadly, its present.
“CSA, its board of directors and executive committee, reaffirm their support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, and its relevance in South Africa and South African sport.”
CSA has also stood together with current and former players who lent their support to Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and BLM earlier this week.
Last week, after winning the one-day and T20 international Player of the Year at the CSA Awards, Ngidi suggested that he would raise the issue of supporting the Black Lives Matter movement with his teammates in the Proteas team. He was then criticised for his stance by former Proteas players Rudi Steyn, Pat Symcox, and Boeta Dippenaar. But a group of around 36 former players and coaches released a statement on Tuesday supporting Ngidi, and calling for change in South African cricket.
“CSA welcomes the statement of support for Lungi Ngidi’s BLM stance, made by 31 players and coaches, and the CSA Board and CSA Exco stand with this group, and every other cricket player, coach and fan that believes that there is no place for racism of any kind in cricket. CSA encourages more current and former players and coaches to do the same.”
The cricket body also made reference to their own Transformation Charter that “embodies a roadmap for the organisation and its component entities to structure and implement broad-based transformation initiatives as part of a process of reinvention, re-engineering, and re-organisation of the cricket system.”
Amidst criticism, CSA said that it would continue “to focus on the transformation of the sport at every level, and invested nearly R385 million in cricket transformation and development in the 2019/2020 financial year, and met its transformation targets at the development level in the 2019/2020 season.”
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi
More from Sport
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match
The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket Solidarity Cup taking place on Saturday.Read More
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Down to the detail - the unbearable whiteness of cricket
Since 1991, a narrative was created that still persists today, that white players are inherently better at cricket than black players, writes Adrian Ephraim.Read More
Amla: Black lives matter because we're all black
Former Proteas batsman Hashim Amla is the latest high profile cricketer to add his name to the growing list of supporters for Lungi Ngidi and the Black Lives Matter movement.Read More
Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season
Irvin Khoza says National Soccer League has handed in to the SA Football Association a proposed date for the season to resume.Read More
Khoza: PSL season to be completed within six weeks
The 2019/20 PSL season will be completed within the next six weeks - four months after the league was halted due to COVID-19.Read More
Timeline: How Man City arrived at the brink of European expulsion
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has lifted a two-season ban on Manchester City after a Uefa investigation found it overstated its sponsorship.Read More
Ashwell Prince vows to continue fight against racism in cricket
Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has vowed to continue the fight against racism in cricket.Read More
Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken'
Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has spoken out about the treatment players of colour are subjected in cricket.Read More
South African Cricketers' Association expresses its support for Lungi Ngidi
Ngidi received backlash from some social media users for his response to a question about the Black Lives Matter movement.Read More
As men we must talk about GBV and call each other out - Siya Kolisi
The Springbok captain took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about his foundation's work, life under lockdown and more.Read More