Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match
JOHANNESBURG - Due to the tragic passing of family members, Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have both had to pull out of their squads for the 3 Team Cricket Solidarity Cup at SuperSport Park, CSA announced on Wednesday.
Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris is also unavailable for the match.
Their respective replacements are Thando Ntini (OUTsurance Kingfishers), Bjorn Fortuin (Takealot Eagles) and Gerald Coetzee (OUTsurance Kingfishers). CSA also added that the new captain of the Kingfishers was Heinrich Klaasen.
The revised squads are as follows:
Mr D Food Kites Quinton De Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje. Coach: Wandile Gwavu
OUTsurance Kingfishers Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi. Coach: Mignon du Preez
Takealot Eagles AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi. Coach: Geoffrey Toyana
The 3TCricket Solidarity Cup is set to start at 10.45am on Saturday at SuperSport Park.
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match
More from Sport
CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi
Cricket South Africa has responded to a statement by former players and coaches, saying it is committed to addressing racial discrimination in the sport.Read More
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Down to the detail - the unbearable whiteness of cricket
Since 1991, a narrative was created that still persists today, that white players are inherently better at cricket than black players, writes Adrian Ephraim.Read More
Amla: Black lives matter because we're all black
Former Proteas batsman Hashim Amla is the latest high profile cricketer to add his name to the growing list of supporters for Lungi Ngidi and the Black Lives Matter movement.Read More
Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season
Irvin Khoza says National Soccer League has handed in to the SA Football Association a proposed date for the season to resume.Read More
Khoza: PSL season to be completed within six weeks
The 2019/20 PSL season will be completed within the next six weeks - four months after the league was halted due to COVID-19.Read More
Timeline: How Man City arrived at the brink of European expulsion
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has lifted a two-season ban on Manchester City after a Uefa investigation found it overstated its sponsorship.Read More
Ashwell Prince vows to continue fight against racism in cricket
Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has vowed to continue the fight against racism in cricket.Read More
Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken'
Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has spoken out about the treatment players of colour are subjected in cricket.Read More
South African Cricketers' Association expresses its support for Lungi Ngidi
Ngidi received backlash from some social media users for his response to a question about the Black Lives Matter movement.Read More
As men we must talk about GBV and call each other out - Siya Kolisi
The Springbok captain took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about his foundation's work, life under lockdown and more.Read More