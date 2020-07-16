Check your load shedding schedule here





702 has put together some information on where and how you can check how long your area could be load shed:

MUNICIPAL INFORMATION

If your municipality is an Eskom customer, you can look your schedule up on the Eskom website by typing in your area's name.

For load shedding schedules affecting the City of Johannesburg, you can visit www.citypower.co.za, or call 086 056 2874, or follow them on Twitter @CityPowerJhb.

The City of Tshwane, residents affected by load shedding can visit www.tshwane.gov.za, or call (012) 358-2111/(012) 427-2111, or follow them on Twitter @CityTshwane, to get their schedule.

If you live in the City of eThekwini and are looking for load-shedding schedules affecting your area, you can visit www.durban.gov.za, or call 080 13 13 111, or follow them on Twitter @eThekwiniM.

If you live in the Mangaung Metro Municipality, you can visit www.mangaung.co.za, or call 0800 111 300. You can also visit www.centlec.co.za or call 086 007 6937.

For City of Cape Town residents, EWN has created an interactive map and Cape Talk has load shedding schedule as well.

Just enter your street address or turn on your location and go.