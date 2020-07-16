The whole speech was against corruption and I was quoted out of context - MEC





Xolile Nqatha, Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance Traditional Affairs MEC has defended himself on a controversial speech which was delivered on Wednesday at a virtual memorial service of the late Buffalo City Metro speaker Alfred Mtsi in East London.

The MEC was heard asking mourners to be thoughtful of those accused of corruption and are in quarantine due to being infected with the coronavirus as their immune system might be weak to handle stress.

Nqatha defended himself on #The Clement Manyathela Show, saying his words were taken out of context and that someone edited his speech in a selective manner which would drive the message in a negative narrative.

The whole speech was against corruption and what I was calling for, is the application of the rule of national justice. Let us ensure that we anchor whatever we do within the context of the rule of law and due process whether it's COVID-19 or no COVID-19. If anyone submits a sick note to say ‘I am ill’ even a disciplinary process gets postponed so that a person is fit to represent himself or herself, their side of the story. Xolile Nqatha, Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance Traditional Affairs MEC

Nqatha says his speech was related to an incident in which the audience knew of a municipal official in quarantine and accused of corruption, arguing that it would be inhuman to take action against the official while he was unwell but he would rather wait until he is out of quarantine.

That is the basic human thing I am appealing for, to say let us be human in treating each other and balance all the rights that one governing due process in a constitutional democracy Xolile Nqatha, Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance Traditional Affairs MEC

Nqatha says if protocol is not followed in the right way, then important steps will be missed, leading to a guilty person not judged fairly. He argued that the message he was trying to bring across was that of justice being served in the rule of law.