The whole speech was against corruption and I was quoted out of context - MEC

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:45
How many jobs have been lost, or are at risk, at some of the country’s top restaurants.
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 16:53
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness Feature: Doing 5 savings hacks in the time of COVID
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:11
State Covid-19 patients will be accomodated in private hospitals
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nicholas Crisp, Public health consultant with the department of Health
Today at 17:20
State Covid-19 patients will be accomodated in private hospitals
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nicholas Crisp, Public health consultant with the department of Health
Today at 18:09
SA ministers of public enterprises and finance commit to raise funds for viable and sustainable national airline
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:13
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Drieselmann - CEO at Retailability
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
From a “two-speed society” to one that works for all
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Question from listener about investing offshore
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The economic clock - how uncertainty is a phase in economic recovery and why and how you must invest through it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Organisation calls for help to produce 67,000 litres of soup and feed thousands Chefs with Compassion hopes to feed 268,000 people on Mandela Day this Saturday. 16 July 2020 4:12 PM
WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister briefing Fikile Mbalula is briefing the media on government’s further plans to combat the spread of COVID-19. within the transport sector 16 July 2020 4:10 PM
Wits clinicians volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial Leading HIV clinician Professor Francois Venter says it is great to have a South African-based study. 16 July 2020 4:01 PM
View all Local
PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child. 16 July 2020 1:12 PM
The whole speech was against corruption and I was quoted out of context - MEC Xolile Nqatha was heard asking mourners to be thoughtful of an accused who is in quarantine as he might be weak to handle stress. 16 July 2020 12:38 PM
How the IEC is preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19 Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo reflects on the scheduled local elections during a pandemic. 16 July 2020 8:05 AM
View all Politics
WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister briefing Fikile Mbalula is briefing the media on government’s further plans to combat the spread of COVID-19. within the transport sector 16 July 2020 4:10 PM
Primedia Group announces possible job cuts as restructuring begins The group has initiated a Section 189 process to consult affected employees across both Primedia Broadcasting and Primedia Outdoor... 16 July 2020 3:21 PM
Gordhan and Mboweni commit to obtain funding for SAA They provided a letter to the business rescue practitioners on Wednesday evening stating that they will find funding. 16 July 2020 2:46 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket S... 16 July 2020 9:03 AM
CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi Cricket South Africa has responded to a statement by former players and coaches, saying it is committed to addressing racial discr... 16 July 2020 9:01 AM
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Down to the detail - the unbearable whiteness of cricket Since 1991, a narrative was created that still persists today, that white players are inherently better at cricket than black play... 15 July 2020 3:52 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

The whole speech was against corruption and I was quoted out of context - MEC

16 July 2020 12:38 PM
by
Tags:
alleged corruption
COVID-19
Alfred Mtsi
Xolile Nqatha

Xolile Nqatha was heard asking mourners to be thoughtful of an accused who is in quarantine as he might be weak to handle stress.

Xolile Nqatha, Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance Traditional Affairs MEC has defended himself on a controversial speech which was delivered on Wednesday at a virtual memorial service of the late Buffalo City Metro speaker Alfred Mtsi in East London.

The MEC was heard asking mourners to be thoughtful of those accused of corruption and are in quarantine due to being infected with the coronavirus as their immune system might be weak to handle stress.

Nqatha defended himself on #The Clement Manyathela Show, saying his words were taken out of context and that someone edited his speech in a selective manner which would drive the message in a negative narrative.

The whole speech was against corruption and what I was calling for, is the application of the rule of national justice. Let us ensure that we anchor whatever we do within the context of the rule of law and due process whether it's COVID-19 or no COVID-19. If anyone submits a sick note to say ‘I am ill’ even a disciplinary process gets postponed so that a person is fit to represent himself or herself, their side of the story.

Xolile Nqatha, Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance Traditional Affairs MEC

RELATED: Xolile Nqatha says it is un-ANC to act against cadres in COVID-19 quarantine

Nqatha says his speech was related to an incident in which the audience knew of a municipal official in quarantine and accused of corruption, arguing that it would be inhuman to take action against the official while he was unwell but he would rather wait until he is out of quarantine.

That is the basic human thing I am appealing for, to say let us be human in treating each other and balance all the rights that one governing due process in a constitutional democracy

Xolile Nqatha, Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance Traditional Affairs MEC

Nqatha says if protocol is not followed in the right way, then important steps will be missed, leading to a guilty person not judged fairly. He argued that the message he was trying to bring across was that of justice being served in the rule of law.


16 July 2020 12:38 PM
by
Tags:
alleged corruption
COVID-19
Alfred Mtsi
Xolile Nqatha

Recommended

More from Politics

dovhani-mamphiswanajpg

PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid

16 July 2020 1:12 PM

EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190511sy-mamabolo-iec-resultsjpg

How the IEC is preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19

16 July 2020 8:05 AM

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo reflects on the scheduled local elections during a pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

angie2gif

Motshekga to meet basic education stakeholders to seek clarity on schools

15 July 2020 1:57 PM

Pundits weigh in on the call by teacher union Sadtu to close schools until after the COVID-19 peak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TM-ANC-flag.jpg

'The ANC integrity commission makes recommendations but the NEC has final word'

15 July 2020 12:06 PM

Commission chairperson George Mashamba reflects on the duties of the ruling party's integrity body.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Shut down schools until after SA COVID-19 peak - Teacher union Sadtu

15 July 2020 7:34 AM

General-secretary Mugwena Maluleke says now is the time to save pupils' lives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli-mkhizejpg

We urge survivors of COVID-19 infection to tell their stories - Zweli Mkhize

14 July 2020 9:30 AM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the focus is on the establishment of committees at ward level and to also tackle the stigma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

13 July 2020 6:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol

13 July 2020 11:16 AM

Liquor Traders Association of SA's Sean Robinson and Gauteng Liquor Forum's Fanny Mokoena reflect on liquor ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cooler-box-beer-booze-alcohol-liquor-transportation-car- drunk-driving-123rf

'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high'

13 July 2020 9:00 AM

Wits School of Governance's professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the latest restriction by the President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa3jpg

Ramaphosa reinstates ban on alcohol, COVID-19 death toll surpasses 4,000

12 July 2020 10:30 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday he was concerned that South Africans were downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister briefing

Business Local

Check your load shedding schedule here

Local

PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid

Politics

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister briefing

16 July 2020 4:10 PM

President approves appointment of McBride as head of SSA Foreign Branch

16 July 2020 3:57 PM

LIVE BLOG: Minister Mbalula on COVID-19 interventions for transport sector

16 July 2020 3:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA