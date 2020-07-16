PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid





An investigative report into nepotism allegations at the Public Service Commission (PSC) has recommended that criminal charges should be laid against the director-general Dovhani Mamphiswana and the woman he hired fraudulently.

The report found that Mamphiswana acted corruptly when he appointed the mother of his child as a chief director for professional ethics at the entity.

RELATED: PSC to investigate its DG for allegedly appointing his mistress to top post

EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana has more on the story.

The investigation started in January 2020 after a newspaper article made those allegations that Mamphiswana had hired what it called at the time his mistress as the professional ethics chief director. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN

The chairperson later appointed advocate Smanga Sethene to look into the allegations of nepotism in the filling of that post, she reports.

Sethene has recommended that criminal charges should be laid and also saying that there should be civil claims made against the two over the monies that was paid between December 2019 and the current time that she was in that position. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN

Listen below to the full conversation: