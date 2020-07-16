Gordhan and Mboweni commit to obtain funding for SAA





Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan and his finance counterpart Tito Mboweni have provided a letter to the business rescue practitioners on Wednesday evening stating that they will find funding for the South African Airways (SAA).

The Department of Public Enterprises said in a statement this will create a viable, sustainable and competitive national airline for the longer term.

Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulani discusses with Mandy Weiner on The Midday Report what the letter given to the business rescue plan really means and where the government will get the R10.1 billion required to stabilise the airline.

SAA has been depending on government bailout for years and years so that money is something they need to find Bonga Dlulani, EWN Reporter

Dlulani says the hardest decision the SAA will have is deciding on severance packages of 2,700 retrenched employees which meet the minimum requirements of labour relations and the incentives for those who earn less.