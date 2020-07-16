Gordhan and Mboweni commit to obtain funding for SAA

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:45
How many jobs have been lost, or are at risk, at some of the country’s top restaurants.
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 16:53
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness Feature: Doing 5 savings hacks in the time of COVID
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:11
State Covid-19 patients will be accomodated in private hospitals
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nicholas Crisp, Public health consultant with the department of Health
Today at 17:20
State Covid-19 patients will be accomodated in private hospitals
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nicholas Crisp, Public health consultant with the department of Health
Today at 18:09
SA ministers of public enterprises and finance commit to raise funds for viable and sustainable national airline
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:13
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Drieselmann - CEO at Retailability
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
From a “two-speed society” to one that works for all
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Question from listener about investing offshore
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The economic clock - how uncertainty is a phase in economic recovery and why and how you must invest through it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Organisation calls for help to produce 67,000 litres of soup and feed thousands Chefs with Compassion hopes to feed 268,000 people on Mandela Day this Saturday. 16 July 2020 4:12 PM
WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister briefing Fikile Mbalula is briefing the media on government’s further plans to combat the spread of COVID-19. within the transport sector 16 July 2020 4:10 PM
Wits clinicians volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial Leading HIV clinician Professor Francois Venter says it is great to have a South African-based study. 16 July 2020 4:01 PM
View all Local
How the IEC is preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19 Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo reflects on the scheduled local elections during a pandemic. 16 July 2020 8:05 AM
Motshekga to meet basic education stakeholders to seek clarity on schools Pundits weigh in on the call by teacher union Sadtu to close schools until after the COVID-19 peak. 15 July 2020 1:57 PM
'The ANC integrity commission makes recommendations but the NEC has final word' Commission chairperson George Mashamba reflects on the duties of the ruling party's integrity body. 15 July 2020 12:06 PM
View all Politics
WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister briefing Fikile Mbalula is briefing the media on government’s further plans to combat the spread of COVID-19. within the transport sector 16 July 2020 4:10 PM
Primedia Group announces possible job cuts as restructuring begins The group has initiated a Section 189 process to consult affected employees across both Primedia Broadcasting and Primedia Outdoor... 16 July 2020 3:21 PM
Gordhan and Mboweni commit to obtain funding for SAA They provided a letter to the business rescue practitioners on Wednesday evening stating that they will find funding. 16 July 2020 2:46 PM
View all Business
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket S... 16 July 2020 9:03 AM
CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi Cricket South Africa has responded to a statement by former players and coaches, saying it is committed to addressing racial discr... 16 July 2020 9:01 AM
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Down to the detail - the unbearable whiteness of cricket Since 1991, a narrative was created that still persists today, that white players are inherently better at cricket than black play... 15 July 2020 3:52 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Gordhan and Mboweni commit to obtain funding for SAA

16 July 2020 2:46 PM
by
Tags:
Pravin Gordhan
Several South African Airways
Tito Mbooweni
south african airlines
Business Rescue Plan

They provided a letter to the business rescue practitioners on Wednesday evening stating that they will find funding.

Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan and his finance counterpart Tito Mboweni have provided a letter to the business rescue practitioners on Wednesday evening stating that they will find funding for the South African Airways (SAA).

The Department of Public Enterprises said in a statement this will create a viable, sustainable and competitive national airline for the longer term.

Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulani discusses with Mandy Weiner on The Midday Report what the letter given to the business rescue plan really means and where the government will get the R10.1 billion required to stabilise the airline.

SAA has been depending on government bailout for years and years so that money is something they need to find

Bonga Dlulani, EWN Reporter

RELATED: It’s official! We're getting a brand-new, taxpayer funded (R16 billion) airline

Dlulani says the hardest decision the SAA will have is deciding on severance packages of 2,700 retrenched employees which meet the minimum requirements of labour relations and the incentives for those who earn less.

They are looking for equity partners and shareholders who can come in and say: 'We will give you some of the money to pay those people you want to hire.'

Bonga Dlulani, EWN Reporter

200629-mbalula-edjpg

WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister briefing

16 July 2020 4:10 PM

Fikile Mbalula is briefing the media on government’s further plans to combat the spread of COVID-19. within the transport sector

Geraint Crwys-Williams

Primedia Group announces possible job cuts as restructuring begins

16 July 2020 3:21 PM

The group has initiated a Section 189 process to consult affected employees across both Primedia Broadcasting and Primedia Outdoor.

capitec-bankjpg

Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums

15 July 2020 8:56 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with.

Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success

Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success

15 July 2020 8:29 PM

Ponani Shikweni of Hluvuko Designs has helped women and the youth by creating employment especially during lockdown.

161012sassactn.jpg

Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA

15 July 2020 8:02 PM

The University of WesternCape's Prof Stephen Devereux says people can't find work so the state has an obligation to support them.

180529-money-randsjpg

SA's inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years

15 July 2020 6:55 PM

Economist Ndumiso Hadebe says the impact of the lockdown-induced contraction was anticipated.

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to 'buy local' in emotional new ad

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

14 July 2020 7:59 PM

It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.

Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard

Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard

14 July 2020 7:28 PM

Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more.

'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'

'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'

14 July 2020 7:03 PM

What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management.

SAA

It’s official! We're getting a brand-new, taxpayer funded (R16 billion) airline

14 July 2020 6:26 PM

SAA is dead! Long live SAA? Arabile Gumede interviews Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.

WHO appeals for global solidarity to help Africa as COVID-19 cases increase

16 July 2020 4:37 PM

WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister briefing

16 July 2020 4:10 PM

President approves appointment of McBride as head of SSA Foreign Branch

16 July 2020 3:57 PM

