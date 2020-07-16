Wits clinicians volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial
Senior clinicians at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) faculty of health sciences have volunteered to participate in South Africa’s first Covid-19 vaccine trial on Tuesday 14 July 2020.
Professor Francois Venter, leading HIV clinician and divisional director of Ezintsha Wits University, says he and other volunteers felt it was important to show solidarity to the researchers in the hope of finding a vaccine for COVID-19.
It is a collective and effort and vaccine research is very sophisticated and very safe but people that are putting themselves out there are taking risks and we need to show them that solidarityProfessor Francois Venter, Leading HIV clinician and divisional director of Ezintsha Wits University
The professor says there are a lot of vaccines, that still need to be tested and that is why they are still accepting volunteers whom are interested.
It's great to have a South African-based study.Professor Francois Venter, Leading HIV clinician and divisional Director of Ezintsha Wits University
Wits Professor of Vaccinology, Shabir Madhi, who leads the South African Covid-19 vaccine trial, has said the legacy of vaccines showed that they do not necessarily work similarly across different populations and needed to generate data applicable to the local context.
Its really important to find a proper safety signal in these vaccine in the population it will be usedProfessor Francois Venter, Leading HIV clinician and divisional Director of Ezintsha Wits University
Prof Venter says the big question once the vaccine is found is will there be enough for everyone.
