Organisation calls for help to produce 67,000 litres of soup and feed thousands
Chefs with Compassion is calling on the public to help feed 268,000 people across 10 major South African cities on Mandela Day as part of its 67,000 litres of soup campaign.
The organisation is asking for a donation amounting to R10 or more to assist in the initiative.
Chefs with Compassion coordinator Coovashan Pillay has the details.
We have extended this initiative across 10 cities across the country. We're now asking the public to please assist us with a donation of R10. So each portion of soup equates to R10. We can guarantee you that with R10 we are able to feed somebody for the day and going forward because we are not just looking at Mandela Day.Coovashan Pillay, Coordinator - Chefs with Compassion
The soup that is being prepared is very warm and hearty. It's made with love by chefs so you can be guaranteed it's going to be very nutritional.Coovashan Pillay, Coordinator - Chefs with Compassion
Click on this link to get more information on the initiative.
Click on the link below to hear the full interview...
More from Local
WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister briefing
Fikile Mbalula is briefing the media on government’s further plans to combat the spread of COVID-19. within the transport sectorRead More
Wits clinicians volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial
Leading HIV clinician Professor Francois Venter says it is great to have a South African-based study.Read More
President approves appointment of McBride as head of SSA Foreign Branch
In a statement, the State Security Ministry said Robert McBride had been appointed for a period of three years commencing from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2023.Read More
Primedia Group announces possible job cuts as restructuring begins
The group has initiated a Section 189 process to consult affected employees across both Primedia Broadcasting and Primedia Outdoor.Read More
Check your load shedding schedule here
702 has put together some information on where to check out how long your area could be load shed.Read More
No rest for SA as load shedding continues on Thursday
Eskom says it will implement stage 1 load shedding from 9 am and move to stage 2 from 2 pm which will last until 10 pm.Read More
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 160,693
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 311,049. There were 12,757 new infections.Read More
City of Johannesburg warns residents of scammers posing as municipal agents
Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says no agents have been assigned to properties to disconnect water or electricity supply.Read More
President Ramaphosa to host COVID-19 imbizo at 6pm
It’s a way for the public to speak to the president about the concerns relating to government's COVID-19 response.Read More
Judgment reserved in Fita leave to appeal dismissal of tobacco case
Last month, Fita lost its application to the court after arguing that tobacco products should be considered essential goodsRead More