Organisation calls for help to produce 67,000 litres of soup and feed thousands





Chefs with Compassion is calling on the public to help feed 268,000 people across 10 major South African cities on Mandela Day as part of its 67,000 litres of soup campaign.

The organisation is asking for a donation amounting to R10 or more to assist in the initiative.

Chefs with Compassion coordinator Coovashan Pillay has the details.

We have extended this initiative across 10 cities across the country. We're now asking the public to please assist us with a donation of R10. So each portion of soup equates to R10. We can guarantee you that with R10 we are able to feed somebody for the day and going forward because we are not just looking at Mandela Day. Coovashan Pillay, Coordinator - Chefs with Compassion

The soup that is being prepared is very warm and hearty. It's made with love by chefs so you can be guaranteed it's going to be very nutritional. Coovashan Pillay, Coordinator - Chefs with Compassion

