Organisation calls for help to produce 67,000 litres of soup and feed thousands

Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:45
How many jobs have been lost, or are at risk, at some of the country’s top restaurants.
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 16:53
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness Feature: Doing 5 savings hacks in the time of COVID
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:11
State Covid-19 patients will be accomodated in private hospitals
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nicholas Crisp, Public health consultant with the department of Health
Today at 17:20
State Covid-19 patients will be accomodated in private hospitals
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nicholas Crisp, Public health consultant with the department of Health
Today at 18:09
SA ministers of public enterprises and finance commit to raise funds for viable and sustainable national airline
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:13
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Drieselmann - CEO at Retailability
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
From a “two-speed society” to one that works for all
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Question from listener about investing offshore
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The economic clock - how uncertainty is a phase in economic recovery and why and how you must invest through it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Organisation calls for help to produce 67,000 litres of soup and feed thousands Chefs with Compassion hopes to feed 268,000 people on Mandela Day this Saturday. 16 July 2020 4:12 PM
WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister briefing Fikile Mbalula is briefing the media on government’s further plans to combat the spread of COVID-19. within the transport sector 16 July 2020 4:10 PM
Wits clinicians volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial Leading HIV clinician Professor Francois Venter says it is great to have a South African-based study. 16 July 2020 4:01 PM
View all Local
PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child. 16 July 2020 1:12 PM
The whole speech was against corruption and I was quoted out of context - MEC Xolile Nqatha was heard asking mourners to be thoughtful of an accused who is in quarantine as he might be weak to handle stress. 16 July 2020 12:38 PM
How the IEC is preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19 Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo reflects on the scheduled local elections during a pandemic. 16 July 2020 8:05 AM
View all Politics
WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister briefing Fikile Mbalula is briefing the media on government’s further plans to combat the spread of COVID-19. within the transport sector 16 July 2020 4:10 PM
Primedia Group announces possible job cuts as restructuring begins The group has initiated a Section 189 process to consult affected employees across both Primedia Broadcasting and Primedia Outdoor... 16 July 2020 3:21 PM
Gordhan and Mboweni commit to obtain funding for SAA They provided a letter to the business rescue practitioners on Wednesday evening stating that they will find funding. 16 July 2020 2:46 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket S... 16 July 2020 9:03 AM
CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi Cricket South Africa has responded to a statement by former players and coaches, saying it is committed to addressing racial discr... 16 July 2020 9:01 AM
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Down to the detail - the unbearable whiteness of cricket Since 1991, a narrative was created that still persists today, that white players are inherently better at cricket than black play... 15 July 2020 3:52 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Organisation calls for help to produce 67,000 litres of soup and feed thousands

16 July 2020 4:12 PM
by
Tags:
Mandela Day
soup
chefs with compassion
mandela day 2020

Chefs with Compassion hopes to feed 268,000 people on Mandela Day this Saturday.

Chefs with Compassion is calling on the public to help feed 268,000 people across 10 major South African cities on Mandela Day as part of its 67,000 litres of soup campaign.

The organisation is asking for a donation amounting to R10 or more to assist in the initiative.

Chefs with Compassion coordinator Coovashan Pillay has the details.

We have extended this initiative across 10 cities across the country. We're now asking the public to please assist us with a donation of R10. So each portion of soup equates to R10. We can guarantee you that with R10 we are able to feed somebody for the day and going forward because we are not just looking at Mandela Day.

Coovashan Pillay, Coordinator - Chefs with Compassion

The soup that is being prepared is very warm and hearty. It's made with love by chefs so you can be guaranteed it's going to be very nutritional.

Coovashan Pillay, Coordinator - Chefs with Compassion

Click on this link to get more information on the initiative.

Click on the link below to hear the full interview...


16 July 2020 4:12 PM
by
Tags:
Mandela Day
soup
chefs with compassion
mandela day 2020

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
