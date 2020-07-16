WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister briefing
JOHANNESBURG - Minister on Transport Fikile Mbalula is briefing the media on government’s further plans to combat the spread of COVID-19 within the transport sector following President Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on Sunday.
WATCH: Transport Minister briefing
This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister briefing
More from Business
Primedia Group announces possible job cuts as restructuring begins
The group has initiated a Section 189 process to consult affected employees across both Primedia Broadcasting and Primedia Outdoor.Read More
Gordhan and Mboweni commit to obtain funding for SAA
They provided a letter to the business rescue practitioners on Wednesday evening stating that they will find funding.Read More
Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with.Read More
Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success
Ponani Shikweni of Hluvuko Designs has helped women and the youth by creating employment especially during lockdown.Read More
Basic income grant could be a massive game changer in SA
The University of WesternCape's Prof Stephen Devereux says people can't find work so the state has an obligation to support them.Read More
SA's inflation falls to lowest level in nearly 16 years
Economist Ndumiso Hadebe says the impact of the lockdown-induced contraction was anticipated.Read More
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad
It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard
Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more.Read More
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'
What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management.Read More
It’s official! We're getting a brand-new, taxpayer funded (R16 billion) airline
SAA is dead! Long live SAA? Arabile Gumede interviews Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.Read More
More from Local
Organisation calls for help to produce 67,000 litres of soup and feed thousands
Chefs with Compassion hopes to feed 268,000 people on Mandela Day this Saturday.Read More
Wits clinicians volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial
Leading HIV clinician Professor Francois Venter says it is great to have a South African-based study.Read More
President approves appointment of McBride as head of SSA Foreign Branch
In a statement, the State Security Ministry said Robert McBride had been appointed for a period of three years commencing from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2023.Read More
Primedia Group announces possible job cuts as restructuring begins
The group has initiated a Section 189 process to consult affected employees across both Primedia Broadcasting and Primedia Outdoor.Read More
Check your load shedding schedule here
702 has put together some information on where to check out how long your area could be load shed.Read More
No rest for SA as load shedding continues on Thursday
Eskom says it will implement stage 1 load shedding from 9 am and move to stage 2 from 2 pm which will last until 10 pm.Read More
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 160,693
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 311,049. There were 12,757 new infections.Read More
City of Johannesburg warns residents of scammers posing as municipal agents
Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says no agents have been assigned to properties to disconnect water or electricity supply.Read More
President Ramaphosa to host COVID-19 imbizo at 6pm
It’s a way for the public to speak to the president about the concerns relating to government's COVID-19 response.Read More
Judgment reserved in Fita leave to appeal dismissal of tobacco case
Last month, Fita lost its application to the court after arguing that tobacco products should be considered essential goodsRead More