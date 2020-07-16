Technical experts flown in to help Eskom and German businesses in SA





News24 reported about an important initiative in which South Africa and Germany are working together to mitigate the difficulties that corporates operating in South Africa are experiencing.

Both countries' international relations ministers, the South-African-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Lufthansa and the German Embassy are among those who've flown a group of German experts in the country to try to help business, particularly the South Africa German-based industries that are navigating rough waters as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

German Ambassador to South Africa Martin Schafer explains.

The idea of this project started a little bit more than a month ago when I was contacted by the CEO of Mercedes Benz in East London. He said he had a very urgent need to get experts into South Africa despite the lockdown because he needed to upgrade his production facilities for the global start of the new C-class made in South Africa. Martin Schafer, German Ambassador to South Africa

There is a number of different companies who have asked us to help us get experts in and some of those are in the energy sectors. All of those companies have contracts with Eskom on maintenance and upgrading and on helping Eskom get Kusile and Modupe up and running the way it was supposed to be. Martin Schafer, German Ambassador to South Africa

In a sense, this is a contribution to avoiding load shedding ... to kickstarting the South African economy. Martin Schafer, German Ambassador to South Africa

