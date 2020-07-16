[LISTEN] Stokvels continue to grow despite economic impact of COVID-19 lockdown





Despite expectations of a decline in stokvel savings from March, stokvels have grown by double digits, compared to March last year says FNB Cash Investments Growth manager Sifiso Nkosi.

Nkosi shares the insights from their data.

In March 2020 stokvels were growing double digits compared to March 2019. Obviously the national lockdown then took effect from the 26th of March so the expectation from our end was that we will see contributions, as well as savings, go down from around April but the converse has happened. Sifiso Nkosi, FNB Cash Investments Growth manager

We actually seeing the books get stronger each month. Sifiso Nkosi, FNB Cash Investments Growth manager

The feedback we have received from members themselves is that they made sure that they dip into any other funds or other pots of money that they have before they dip into their stokvel savings. That pressure that we have as a group that holds each other accountable to meeting our financial goals has really worked well during this time. Sifiso Nkosi, FNB Cash Investments Growth manager

In some groups, we have members that have been adversely affected where they have had job losses or a reduction in income had other members are actually contributing on their behalf so what we seeing here is the true meaning of what we can achieve more as a group than as individuals. Sifiso Nkosi, FNB Cash Investments Growth manager

