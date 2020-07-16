Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon?





Eyebrows were raised when it was announced that Retailability will make a play for the bits of Edgars that it wanted. With the collapse of Edcon's business rescue, the underlying businesses were sliced and diced for sale with The Foschini Group buying Jet and a Durban-based company Retailability to buy parts of Edgars.

Who is Retailability, one might ask?

Bruce Whitfield of The Money show finds out more from CEO Norman Drieselmann.

As a retail group, we have been around for 36 years. The first three stores were opened in 1984 by the founder. We have grown both organically and through acquisitions. Norman Drieselmann, CEO - Retailability

The Legit transaction in 2017 was a good one for us. We now sit with three retail brands: Beaver Canoe, Style and Legit. We have 460 stores trading in Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland and South Africa. Norman Drieselmann, CEO - Retailability

I think Edgars is a strong brand. It's got many loyal customers. There is equity behind the business, which also gives us an opportunity to access a market we currently don't service. Norman Drieselmann, CEO - Retailability

Listen below for the full interview...