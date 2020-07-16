Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world
Remember Veldskoen? This the company founded by Nicj Dreyer, and entrepreneur who took the Veldskoen name, the brand and registered the traditional South African shoe. He gave it a funky sole.
Bruce Whitfield on The Money show finds out from Dreyer if he had been able to sell lots of shoes, especially during lockdown.
We were able to continue selling shoes during lockdown because we were online. For a period of time we couldn't deliver them but thankfully pour customers held on until we could.Nicj Dreyer, CEO and Co- founder - Veldskoen
In terms of our online business, it has been a really sharp learning curve but a very valuable one for us and we are deeply grateful for the relationship we have with our customers.Nicj Dreyer, CEO and Co- founder - Veldskoen
The digital economy has really started and we figured this out four years ago in terms of having to sell a product which is normally difficult to sell online and we used storytelling and all the new-world platforms that we could get our hands on.Nicj Dreyer, CEO and Co- founder - Veldskoen
When Covid happened there was this real concern or our shareholders and our team but went back to what we are good at, which is to sell stuff online.Nicj Dreyer, CEO and Co- founder - Veldskoen
During lockdown we produced three television adverts, three or four radio adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online from a purely retail distribution channel, which was helpful.Nicj Dreyer, CEO and Co- founder - Veldskoen
Listen below for the full interview...
