Eskom says no load shedding for rest of week but warns power grid unpredictable

The Clement Manyathela Show Guests Bulelani Magwanishe, chairperson of the Justice Committee Alison Tilley - Chief Operations Officer at Open Democracy Advice Centre

Investigation into a magistrate who is soft on rapists drags

The Clement Manyathela Show Guests Farah Fortune - Director Of African Star Comms & Event Management at African Star Communication Tasneem Kariem

Effects of COVID19 on the future of social life

The Clement Manyathela Show Guests Dr Elna Rudolph - Clinical Head: My Sexual Health

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit Guests Bongekile Macupe - Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian

Implications of teacher's union boycotts - what changes have been made?

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit Guests Paul Adams - Head Coach at Cape Cobras

30 former Proteas express united support for Lungi Ngidi, Black Lives Matter

Today at 12:52

Feature: 'It doesn’t have to get any worse, buy your local paper while you still can'

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kevin Ritchie - Managing Editor at Saturday Star

