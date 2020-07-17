Eskom says no load shedding for rest of week but warns power grid unpredictable

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyethela 702 gradient Clement Manyethela 702 gradient
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Investigation into a magistrate who is soft on rapists drags
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Bulelani Magwanishe, chairperson of the Justice Committee
Alison Tilley - Chief Operations Officer at Open Democracy Advice Centre
Today at 10:35
Effects of COVID19 on the future of social life
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Farah Fortune - Director Of African Star Comms & Event Management at African Star Communication
Tasneem Kariem
Today at 11:05
Relationships: Breakup Sex
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Elna Rudolph - Clinical Head: My Sexual Health
Today at 12:37
Implications of teacher's union boycotts - what changes have been made?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bongekile Macupe - Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian
Today at 12:40
30 former Proteas express united support for Lungi Ngidi, Black Lives Matter
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Adams - Head Coach at Cape Cobras
Today at 12:52
Feature: 'It doesn’t have to get any worse, buy your local paper while you still can'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Ritchie - Managing Editor at Saturday Star
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WATCH: Zindzi Mandela laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park Ambassador and anti-apartheid activist Zindzi Mandela is being laid to rest today after she passed away earlier this week. 17 July 2020 8:39 AM
WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister briefing Fikile Mbalula is briefing the media on government’s further plans to combat the spread of COVID-19. within the transport sector 16 July 2020 4:10 PM
Wits clinicians volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial Leading HIV clinician Professor Francois Venter says it is great to have a South African-based study. 16 July 2020 4:01 PM
View all Local
We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the plan his party says it has to deal with the coronavirus. 17 July 2020 7:56 AM
PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child. 16 July 2020 1:12 PM
The whole speech was against corruption and I was quoted out of context - MEC Xolile Nqatha was heard asking mourners to be thoughtful of an accused who is in quarantine as he might be weak to handle stress. 16 July 2020 12:38 PM
View all Politics
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nicj Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
Technical experts flown in to help Eskom and German businesses in SA German Ambassador to SA Martin Schaferthis says this is a contribution to avoid load shedding and kickstart South African economy. 16 July 2020 5:36 PM
View all Business
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket S... 16 July 2020 9:03 AM
CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi Cricket South Africa has responded to a statement by former players and coaches, saying it is committed to addressing racial discr... 16 July 2020 9:01 AM
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Down to the detail - the unbearable whiteness of cricket Since 1991, a narrative was created that still persists today, that white players are inherently better at cricket than black play... 15 July 2020 3:52 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Mum demanding woman in bikini to cover up as sons are staring goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 July 2020 8:35 AM
Comedian Frank Caliendo trolls telemarketer by pretending to be Liam Neeson Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 July 2020 8:34 AM
Xolile Nqatha says it is un-ANC to act against cadres in COVID-19 quarantine Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 July 2020 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 324,221. There were 13,172 new infections. 16 July 2020 9:12 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Eskom says no load shedding for rest of week but warns power grid unpredictable

17 July 2020 7:18 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
Power cuts
Blackouts

The power utility says it brought faulty generation units back to service.

Eskom says that it had managed to stave off load shedding for the rest of this week after faulty generation units were brought back to service.

RELATED: Technical experts flown in to help Eskom and German businesses in SA

However, the utility warned that the grid remained unpredictable and rolling power cuts could be back at short notice.

Click here to check your load shedding schedule:


17 July 2020 7:18 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
Power cuts
Blackouts

Recommended

More from Local

200713-zindzi-mandela2jpg

WATCH: Zindzi Mandela laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park

17 July 2020 8:39 AM

Ambassador and anti-apartheid activist Zindzi Mandela is being laid to rest today after she passed away earlier this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200714-mkhize-masuku-edjpg

UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669

16 July 2020 9:12 PM

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 324,221. There were 13,172 new infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chefs-with-compassionjpg

Organisation calls for help to produce 67,000 litres of soup and feed thousands

16 July 2020 4:12 PM

Chefs with Compassion hopes to feed 268,000 people on Mandela Day this Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200629-mbalula-edjpg

WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister briefing

16 July 2020 4:10 PM

Fikile Mbalula is briefing the media on government’s further plans to combat the spread of COVID-19. within the transport sector

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

Wits clinicians volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial

16 July 2020 4:01 PM

Leading HIV clinician Professor Francois Venter says it is great to have a South African-based study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20180525 - Robert McBride

President approves appointment of McBride as head of SSA Foreign Branch

16 July 2020 3:57 PM

In a statement, the State Security Ministry said Robert McBride had been appointed for a period of three years commencing from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

news-press-media-journalismjpg

Primedia Group announces possible job cuts as restructuring begins

16 July 2020 3:21 PM

The group has initiated a Section 189 process to consult affected employees across both Primedia Broadcasting and Primedia Outdoor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200716 candle timer-loadshedding power cuts outage

Check your load shedding schedule here

16 July 2020 12:19 PM

702 has put together some information on where to check out how long your area could be load shed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Power lines, electricity, load shedding

No rest for SA as load shedding continues on Thursday

16 July 2020 7:10 AM

Eskom says it will implement stage 1 load shedding from 9 am and move to stage 2 from 2 pm which will last until 10 pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190122illegal-conncetionsgif

City of Johannesburg warns residents of scammers posing as municipal agents

15 July 2020 6:36 PM

Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says no agents have been assigned to properties to disconnect water or electricity supply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA

Politics

[LISTEN] Stokvels continue to grow despite economic impact of COVID-19 lockdown

Business

UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669

World Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH: Zindzi Mandela laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park

17 July 2020 8:39 AM

Mbalula: Taxi industry was on the verge of collapse

17 July 2020 7:55 AM

Gumede: I'm being victimised because I'm a strong woman

17 July 2020 7:34 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA