Eskom says no load shedding for rest of week but warns power grid unpredictable
Eskom says that it had managed to stave off load shedding for the rest of this week after faulty generation units were brought back to service.
However, the utility warned that the grid remained unpredictable and rolling power cuts could be back at short notice.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 16, 2020
Eskom suspends loadshedding tonight from 22:00 pic.twitter.com/7hE8sP3At2
Click here to check your load shedding schedule:
