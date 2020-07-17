We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA





The Democratic Alliance says it has come up with its own COVID-19 action plan because it believes the government's plan has completely collapse.

The party says the government has resorted to the prolonged lockdown as its coronavirus response but it has failed to suppress transmissions.

The DA says it has a better plan.

RELATED: DA challenges lockdown regulations validity in court

Speaking to Ray White on #702Breakfast DA interim leader John Steenhuisen says the country was told the hard lockdown was buying time for the health department to manage peak, but now it turns out it wasn't the case.

We weren't building field hospitals; we weren't buying oxygen and we weren't improving hospital capacity. There is no use crying over spilt milk, we are in a crisis now and that is exactly what our plan seeks to do. John Steenhuisen, Interim leader - DA

He says the plan put together by his party has been provided to the Presidency on the immediate interventions that can be made now.

To ensure that we can save as many lives and livelihoods going through this as possible. A hard lockdown is not a viable strategy for South Africa. The job bloodbath is one thing, a grinding economic depression that is now staring down at the country is another thing that is going to continue. John Steenhuisen, Interim leader - DA

The government needs to focus on treatment and prevention and provide financing where it is needed the most, he says.

Instead of bailing out SAA, let's buy oxygen cylinders and build hospital beds in field hospitals. In the Western Cape, we learnt that you have to have field hospitals that are equipped to deal with a spike and a peak. John Steenhuisen, Interim leader - DA

Listen below to the full conversation: