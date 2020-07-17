We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyethela 702 gradient Clement Manyethela 702 gradient
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Investigation into a magistrate who is soft on rapists drags
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Bulelani Magwanishe, chairperson of the Justice Committee
Alison Tilley - Chief Operations Officer at Open Democracy Advice Centre
Today at 10:35
Effects of COVID19 on the future of social life
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Farah Fortune - Director Of African Star Comms & Event Management at African Star Communication
Tasneem Kariem
Today at 11:05
Relationships: Breakup Sex
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Elna Rudolph - Clinical Head: My Sexual Health
Today at 12:37
Implications of teacher's union boycotts - what changes have been made?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bongekile Macupe - Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian
Today at 12:40
30 former Proteas express united support for Lungi Ngidi, Black Lives Matter
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Adams - Head Coach at Cape Cobras
Today at 12:52
Feature: 'It doesn’t have to get any worse, buy your local paper while you still can'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Ritchie - Managing Editor at Saturday Star
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WATCH: Zindzi Mandela laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park Ambassador and anti-apartheid activist Zindzi Mandela is being laid to rest today after she passed away earlier this week. 17 July 2020 8:39 AM
WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister briefing Fikile Mbalula is briefing the media on government’s further plans to combat the spread of COVID-19. within the transport sector 16 July 2020 4:10 PM
Wits clinicians volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial Leading HIV clinician Professor Francois Venter says it is great to have a South African-based study. 16 July 2020 4:01 PM
View all Local
We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the plan his party says it has to deal with the coronavirus. 17 July 2020 7:56 AM
PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child. 16 July 2020 1:12 PM
The whole speech was against corruption and I was quoted out of context - MEC Xolile Nqatha was heard asking mourners to be thoughtful of an accused who is in quarantine as he might be weak to handle stress. 16 July 2020 12:38 PM
View all Politics
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nicj Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
Technical experts flown in to help Eskom and German businesses in SA German Ambassador to SA Martin Schaferthis says this is a contribution to avoid load shedding and kickstart South African economy. 16 July 2020 5:36 PM
View all Business
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket S... 16 July 2020 9:03 AM
CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi Cricket South Africa has responded to a statement by former players and coaches, saying it is committed to addressing racial discr... 16 July 2020 9:01 AM
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Down to the detail - the unbearable whiteness of cricket Since 1991, a narrative was created that still persists today, that white players are inherently better at cricket than black play... 15 July 2020 3:52 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Mum demanding woman in bikini to cover up as sons are staring goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 July 2020 8:35 AM
Comedian Frank Caliendo trolls telemarketer by pretending to be Liam Neeson Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 July 2020 8:34 AM
Xolile Nqatha says it is un-ANC to act against cadres in COVID-19 quarantine Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 July 2020 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 324,221. There were 13,172 new infections. 16 July 2020 9:12 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA

17 July 2020 7:56 AM
by
Tags:
DA
Coronavirus
COVID-19
action plan

Interim leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the plan his party says it has to deal with the coronavirus.

The Democratic Alliance says it has come up with its own COVID-19 action plan because it believes the government's plan has completely collapse.

The party says the government has resorted to the prolonged lockdown as its coronavirus response but it has failed to suppress transmissions.

The DA says it has a better plan.

RELATED: DA challenges lockdown regulations validity in court

Speaking to Ray White on #702Breakfast DA interim leader John Steenhuisen says the country was told the hard lockdown was buying time for the health department to manage peak, but now it turns out it wasn't the case.

We weren't building field hospitals; we weren't buying oxygen and we weren't improving hospital capacity. There is no use crying over spilt milk, we are in a crisis now and that is exactly what our plan seeks to do.

John Steenhuisen, Interim leader - DA

He says the plan put together by his party has been provided to the Presidency on the immediate interventions that can be made now.

To ensure that we can save as many lives and livelihoods going through this as possible. A hard lockdown is not a viable strategy for South Africa. The job bloodbath is one thing, a grinding economic depression that is now staring down at the country is another thing that is going to continue.

John Steenhuisen, Interim leader - DA

The government needs to focus on treatment and prevention and provide financing where it is needed the most, he says.

Instead of bailing out SAA, let's buy oxygen cylinders and build hospital beds in field hospitals. In the Western Cape, we learnt that you have to have field hospitals that are equipped to deal with a spike and a peak.

John Steenhuisen, Interim leader - DA

Listen below to the full conversation:


17 July 2020 7:56 AM
by
Tags:
DA
Coronavirus
COVID-19
action plan

Recommended

More from Politics

dovhani-mamphiswanajpg

PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid

16 July 2020 1:12 PM

EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200716-ec-cogta-mec-edjpg

The whole speech was against corruption and I was quoted out of context - MEC

16 July 2020 12:38 PM

Xolile Nqatha was heard asking mourners to be thoughtful of an accused who is in quarantine as he might be weak to handle stress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190511sy-mamabolo-iec-resultsjpg

How the IEC is preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19

16 July 2020 8:05 AM

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo reflects on the scheduled local elections during a pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

angie2gif

Motshekga to meet basic education stakeholders to seek clarity on schools

15 July 2020 1:57 PM

Pundits weigh in on the call by teacher union Sadtu to close schools until after the COVID-19 peak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TM-ANC-flag.jpg

'The ANC integrity commission makes recommendations but the NEC has final word'

15 July 2020 12:06 PM

Commission chairperson George Mashamba reflects on the duties of the ruling party's integrity body.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Shut down schools until after SA COVID-19 peak - Teacher union Sadtu

15 July 2020 7:34 AM

General-secretary Mugwena Maluleke says now is the time to save pupils' lives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli-mkhizejpg

We urge survivors of COVID-19 infection to tell their stories - Zweli Mkhize

14 July 2020 9:30 AM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the focus is on the establishment of committees at ward level and to also tackle the stigma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

13 July 2020 6:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol

13 July 2020 11:16 AM

Liquor Traders Association of SA's Sean Robinson and Gauteng Liquor Forum's Fanny Mokoena reflect on liquor ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cooler-box-beer-booze-alcohol-liquor-transportation-car- drunk-driving-123rf

'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high'

13 July 2020 9:00 AM

Wits School of Governance's professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the latest restriction by the President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA

Politics

[LISTEN] Stokvels continue to grow despite economic impact of COVID-19 lockdown

Business

UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669

World Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH: Zindzi Mandela laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park

17 July 2020 8:39 AM

Mbalula: Taxi industry was on the verge of collapse

17 July 2020 7:55 AM

Gumede: I'm being victimised because I'm a strong woman

17 July 2020 7:34 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA