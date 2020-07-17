[WATCH] Mum demanding woman in bikini to cover up as sons are staring goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyethela 702 gradient Clement Manyethela 702 gradient
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Investigation into a magistrate who is soft on rapists drags
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Bulelani Magwanishe, chairperson of the Justice Committee
Alison Tilley - Chief Operations Officer at Open Democracy Advice Centre
Today at 10:35
Effects of COVID19 on the future of social life
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Farah Fortune - Director Of African Star Comms & Event Management at African Star Communication
Tasneem Kariem
Today at 11:05
Relationships: Breakup Sex
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Elna Rudolph - Clinical Head: My Sexual Health
Today at 12:37
Implications of teacher's union boycotts - what changes have been made?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bongekile Macupe - Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian
Today at 12:40
30 former Proteas express united support for Lungi Ngidi, Black Lives Matter
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Adams - Head Coach at Cape Cobras
Today at 12:52
Feature: 'It doesn’t have to get any worse, buy your local paper while you still can'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Ritchie - Managing Editor at Saturday Star
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WATCH: Zindzi Mandela laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park Ambassador and anti-apartheid activist Zindzi Mandela is being laid to rest today after she passed away earlier this week. 17 July 2020 8:39 AM
Eskom says no load shedding for rest of week but warns power grid unpredictable The power utility says it brought faulty generation units back to service. 17 July 2020 7:18 AM
UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 324,221. There were 13,172 new infections. 16 July 2020 9:12 PM
View all Local
We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the plan his party says it has to deal with the coronavirus. 17 July 2020 7:56 AM
PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child. 16 July 2020 1:12 PM
The whole speech was against corruption and I was quoted out of context - MEC Xolile Nqatha was heard asking mourners to be thoughtful of an accused who is in quarantine as he might be weak to handle stress. 16 July 2020 12:38 PM
View all Politics
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nicj Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
Technical experts flown in to help Eskom and German businesses in SA German Ambassador to SA Martin Schaferthis says this is a contribution to avoid load shedding and kickstart South African economy. 16 July 2020 5:36 PM
View all Business
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket S... 16 July 2020 9:03 AM
CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi Cricket South Africa has responded to a statement by former players and coaches, saying it is committed to addressing racial discr... 16 July 2020 9:01 AM
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Down to the detail - the unbearable whiteness of cricket Since 1991, a narrative was created that still persists today, that white players are inherently better at cricket than black play... 15 July 2020 3:52 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 324,221. There were 13,172 new infections. 16 July 2020 9:12 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Mum demanding woman in bikini to cover up as sons are staring goes viral

17 July 2020 8:35 AM
by
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: French politician panicking after she forgetting mask in car goes viral

Mum demanding woman in bikini to cover up as sons are staring goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a mother asking a woman in a bikini to cover up because her son's were staring, goes viral.

Click here to watch the video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


17 July 2020 8:35 AM
by
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Recommended

More from Entertainment

screen-shot-2020-07-17-at-81533-ampng

Comedian Frank Caliendo trolls telemarketer by pretending to be Liam Neeson

17 July 2020 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-16-at-83243-ampng

Xolile Nqatha says it is un-ANC to act against cadres in COVID-19 quarantine

16 July 2020 8:43 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-16-at-83857-ampng

[WATCH] French politician panicking after she forgetting mask in car goes viral

16 July 2020 8:42 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-15-at-81212-ampng

Nestlé announcing discontinuation of Chocolate Log causes debate on social media

15 July 2020 8:44 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-15-at-83716-ampng

[WATCH] Drone captures man with horrible sunburn swimming next to stingrays

15 July 2020 8:43 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chicken-licken-adjpg

[WATCH] Chicken Licken has SA in stitches with latest ad

14 July 2020 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160520DineoMoeketsi.jpg

'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

13 July 2020 8:15 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tim-jenkin-and-danieljpg

[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story

10 July 2020 5:51 PM

The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mi-casa-2jpg

[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album

10 July 2020 4:54 PM

Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-10-at-84829-ampng

[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral

10 July 2020 8:52 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA

Politics

[LISTEN] Stokvels continue to grow despite economic impact of COVID-19 lockdown

Business

UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669

World Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH: Zindzi Mandela laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park

17 July 2020 8:39 AM

Mbalula: Taxi industry was on the verge of collapse

17 July 2020 7:55 AM

Gumede: I'm being victimised because I'm a strong woman

17 July 2020 7:34 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA