



JOHANNESBURG - Ambassador and anti-apartheid activist Zindzi Mandela is being laid to rest today after she passed away earlier this week.

She will be buried next to her Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Fourways Memorial Park.

WATCH: Zindzi Mandela's funeral service

This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH: Zindzi Mandela laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park