Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance

No Items to show
Latest Local
Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has shared his experience of isolation and loneliness caused by his then teammates in the... 17 July 2020 1:27 PM
WATCH: Zindzi Mandela laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park Ambassador and anti-apartheid activist Zindzi Mandela is being laid to rest today after she passed away earlier this week. 17 July 2020 8:39 AM
UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 324,221. There were 13,172 new infections. 16 July 2020 9:12 PM
View all Local
We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the plan his party says it has to deal with the coronavirus. 17 July 2020 7:56 AM
PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child. 16 July 2020 1:12 PM
The whole speech was against corruption and I was quoted out of context - MEC Xolile Nqatha was heard asking mourners to be thoughtful of an accused who is in quarantine as he might be weak to handle stress. 16 July 2020 12:38 PM
View all Politics
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
[LISTEN] Stokvels continue to grow despite economic impact of COVID-19 lockdown FNB Cash Investments Growth manager Sifiso Nkosi shares the insights from their data. 16 July 2020 5:57 PM
View all Business
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowler Anrich Nortje have announced their support of teammat... 17 July 2020 10:53 AM
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket S... 16 July 2020 9:03 AM
CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi Cricket South Africa has responded to a statement by former players and coaches, saying it is committed to addressing racial discr... 16 July 2020 9:01 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance

17 July 2020 10:53 AM
by
Tags:
Racism
Proteas
Black Lives Matter
Faf du Plessis
Lungi Ngidi
Anrich Nortje
Dwaine Pretorius

Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowler Anrich Nortje have announced their support of teammate Lungi Ngidi and the Black Lives Matter movement.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowler Anrich Nortje have publicly announced their support of teammate Lungi Ngidi and the Black Lives Matter movement.

It was just over a week ago that Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi said he supported the Black Lives Matter movement and felt emotional watching the West Indies raise their fists in protest prior to the start of their Test series against England.

Ngidi said that he would ask for BLM to be discussed with this Proteas teammates when they next met in person. He was subsequently attacked by former Proteas Pat Symcox, Rudi Steyn, and Boeta Dippenaar, but the South African cricketing fraternity came out strongly in defence of Ngidi and the BLM movement.

A group of more than 36 former players and coaches released a statement earlier this week backing Ngidi and the BLM, saying they too experienced racism in cricketing circles.

Cricket South Africa then responded by also saying they backed Ngidi and support the BLM movement.

However, former Test captain Du Plessis said that this was a time to play a specific role. He posted the following on Instagram: “So I’ve remained silent, with the intent to listen, but not respond. Slowing down my point of view, but quicker to hear the pain of someone else. I knew that words would be lacking and that my understanding is not close to where it needs to be.

“In the last couple of months, I have realised that we must choose our battles. We are surrounded by many injustices in our country that require urgent attention and action to fix them. If we wait only for the ones that attack us personally, we will always live for “my way vs your way” and that way leads us nowhere,” he said

Du Plessis, who will take to SuperSport Park as part of the Kingfishers in the 3 Team Cricket Solidarity Cup added: “I surrender my opinions and take the knee as an intercessor. I acknowledge that South Africa is still hugely divided by racism and it is my personal responsibility to do my best to emphasise, hear the stories, learn and then be part of the solution with my thoughts, words, and actions.”

Du Plessis was joined by other players, including Pretorius and Nortje, who both publicly voiced their support for Ngidi.

“I will be proudly supporting the BLM movement and I will be taking a knee on Saturday. It’s (BLM) not a movement that says: “Black lives are MORE important than any other colour. It’s my brother from another mother asking me please see me for WHO I am and don’t persecute me because of my skin colour,” Pretorius wrote on Instagram.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance


