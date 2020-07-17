Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance





JOHANNESBURG - Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowler Anrich Nortje have publicly announced their support of teammate Lungi Ngidi and the Black Lives Matter movement.

It was just over a week ago that Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi said he supported the Black Lives Matter movement and felt emotional watching the West Indies raise their fists in protest prior to the start of their Test series against England.

Ngidi said that he would ask for BLM to be discussed with this Proteas teammates when they next met in person. He was subsequently attacked by former Proteas Pat Symcox, Rudi Steyn, and Boeta Dippenaar, but the South African cricketing fraternity came out strongly in defence of Ngidi and the BLM movement.

A group of more than 36 former players and coaches released a statement earlier this week backing Ngidi and the BLM, saying they too experienced racism in cricketing circles.

Cricket South Africa then responded by also saying they backed Ngidi and support the BLM movement.

However, former Test captain Du Plessis said that this was a time to play a specific role. He posted the following on Instagram: “So I’ve remained silent, with the intent to listen, but not respond. Slowing down my point of view, but quicker to hear the pain of someone else. I knew that words would be lacking and that my understanding is not close to where it needs to be.

“In the last couple of months, I have realised that we must choose our battles. We are surrounded by many injustices in our country that require urgent attention and action to fix them. If we wait only for the ones that attack us personally, we will always live for “my way vs your way” and that way leads us nowhere,” he said

Du Plessis, who will take to SuperSport Park as part of the Kingfishers in the 3 Team Cricket Solidarity Cup added: “I surrender my opinions and take the knee as an intercessor. I acknowledge that South Africa is still hugely divided by racism and it is my personal responsibility to do my best to emphasise, hear the stories, learn and then be part of the solution with my thoughts, words, and actions.”

Du Plessis was joined by other players, including Pretorius and Nortje, who both publicly voiced their support for Ngidi.

“I will be proudly supporting the BLM movement and I will be taking a knee on Saturday. It’s (BLM) not a movement that says: “Black lives are MORE important than any other colour. It’s my brother from another mother asking me please see me for WHO I am and don’t persecute me because of my skin colour,” Pretorius wrote on Instagram.

