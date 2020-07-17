Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance
JOHANNESBURG - Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowler Anrich Nortje have publicly announced their support of teammate Lungi Ngidi and the Black Lives Matter movement.
It was just over a week ago that Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi said he supported the Black Lives Matter movement and felt emotional watching the West Indies raise their fists in protest prior to the start of their Test series against England.
Ngidi said that he would ask for BLM to be discussed with this Proteas teammates when they next met in person. He was subsequently attacked by former Proteas Pat Symcox, Rudi Steyn, and Boeta Dippenaar, but the South African cricketing fraternity came out strongly in defence of Ngidi and the BLM movement.
A group of more than 36 former players and coaches released a statement earlier this week backing Ngidi and the BLM, saying they too experienced racism in cricketing circles.
Cricket South Africa then responded by also saying they backed Ngidi and support the BLM movement.
However, former Test captain Du Plessis said that this was a time to play a specific role. He posted the following on Instagram: “So I’ve remained silent, with the intent to listen, but not respond. Slowing down my point of view, but quicker to hear the pain of someone else. I knew that words would be lacking and that my understanding is not close to where it needs to be.
“In the last couple of months, I have realised that we must choose our battles. We are surrounded by many injustices in our country that require urgent attention and action to fix them. If we wait only for the ones that attack us personally, we will always live for “my way vs your way” and that way leads us nowhere,” he said
Du Plessis, who will take to SuperSport Park as part of the Kingfishers in the 3 Team Cricket Solidarity Cup added: “I surrender my opinions and take the knee as an intercessor. I acknowledge that South Africa is still hugely divided by racism and it is my personal responsibility to do my best to emphasise, hear the stories, learn and then be part of the solution with my thoughts, words, and actions.”
Du Plessis was joined by other players, including Pretorius and Nortje, who both publicly voiced their support for Ngidi.
“I will be proudly supporting the BLM movement and I will be taking a knee on Saturday. It’s (BLM) not a movement that says: “Black lives are MORE important than any other colour. It’s my brother from another mother asking me please see me for WHO I am and don’t persecute me because of my skin colour,” Pretorius wrote on Instagram.
I fully stand behind @NgidiLungi and everyone that supports the #BlackLivesMatter #BLM #Equality pic.twitter.com/6ZnrRRjmRl— Anrich Nortje (@AnrichNortje02) July 16, 2020
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance
More from Sport
Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team
Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has shared his experience of isolation and loneliness caused by his then teammates in the South African national team.Read More
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match
The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket Solidarity Cup taking place on Saturday.Read More
CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi
Cricket South Africa has responded to a statement by former players and coaches, saying it is committed to addressing racial discrimination in the sport.Read More
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Down to the detail - the unbearable whiteness of cricket
Since 1991, a narrative was created that still persists today, that white players are inherently better at cricket than black players, writes Adrian Ephraim.Read More
Amla: Black lives matter because we're all black
Former Proteas batsman Hashim Amla is the latest high profile cricketer to add his name to the growing list of supporters for Lungi Ngidi and the Black Lives Matter movement.Read More
Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season
Irvin Khoza says National Soccer League has handed in to the SA Football Association a proposed date for the season to resume.Read More
Khoza: PSL season to be completed within six weeks
The 2019/20 PSL season will be completed within the next six weeks - four months after the league was halted due to COVID-19.Read More
Timeline: How Man City arrived at the brink of European expulsion
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has lifted a two-season ban on Manchester City after a Uefa investigation found it overstated its sponsorship.Read More
Ashwell Prince vows to continue fight against racism in cricket
Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has vowed to continue the fight against racism in cricket.Read More
Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken'
Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has spoken out about the treatment players of colour are subjected in cricket.Read More