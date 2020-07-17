Events will be hosted differently after the COVID-19 pandemic - experts
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 324,221.
There were 13,172 new infections and 4,669 have succumbed to the virus.
The virus has changed and affected the way people socialise with each other.
Many places where people can gather are now closed because of the virus.
How will COVID-19 affect the future of gatherings and how will the future of events look after the pandemic?
Clement Manyathela chats to African Star Communication director Farah Fortune and event specialists Tasneem Kariento weigh on the impact of the pandemic on events.
The impact on events because of the virus has been huge, it has been detrimental in such a phenomenal way as it has forced us to change in how we throw events.Farah Fortune, Director - African Star Communication
She says everyone has been affected by the virus.
From my point of view, we are not going back to hosting events like we used to probably until about 2022 maybe. It's not that there will not be events, it's just that events will be hosted differently after the pandemic.Farah Fortune, Director - African Star Communication
Karien says the events industry is going through a paradigm shift and events will have to be hosted differently in the future.
We have had lots of long-awaited events that had to be cancelled internationally and domestically because of the lockdown regulations across the board. We have also seen the spike of job losses within the events industries.Tasneem Karien, Event specialist
Listen below to the full conversation:
