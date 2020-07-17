Presidency reaffirms Ramaphosa's commitment to engage more with the media

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
Nedbank Business Ignite
Matsi Modise - Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings
David Walstra - Seam Coffee @thirdplace
What to Stream with Hugh Fraser
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Travel Feature - Stuck inside? Feeling anxious? These 'Slow TV' travel videos could be the answer
Gabbi Brondani
Friday Profile - Davin Phillips
Davin Phillips - CSA Executive Director
702 Unplugged in Lockdown
Ralf Schmidt
Sandile Majola Lead Singer
Donate R167 to the Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children this Mandela Day
Dr Shaheda Omar, Director of the Teddy Bear Clinic
On Mandela Day around 200 rights organisations call for release of activists as part of #StandAsMyWitness campaign
David Kode, Campaigns and Advocacy Lead at CIVICUS..
The state of mining during a pandemic (The launch of the National Day of Health and Safety in Mining 2020)
Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa
Market Commentary
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Latest Local
WATCH: Zindzi Mandela laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park Ambassador and anti-apartheid activist Zindzi Mandela is being laid to rest today after she passed away earlier this week. 17 July 2020 8:39 AM
UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 324,221. There were 13,172 new infections. 16 July 2020 9:12 PM
UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 324,221. There were 13,172 new infections. 16 July 2020 9:12 PM
View all Local
We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the plan his party says it has to deal with the coronavirus. 17 July 2020 7:56 AM
PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child. 16 July 2020 1:12 PM
The whole speech was against corruption and I was quoted out of context - MEC Xolile Nqatha was heard asking mourners to be thoughtful of an accused who is in quarantine as he might be weak to handle stress. 16 July 2020 12:38 PM
View all Politics
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
[LISTEN] Stokvels continue to grow despite economic impact of COVID-19 lockdown FNB Cash Investments Growth manager Sifiso Nkosi shares the insights from their data. 16 July 2020 5:57 PM
View all Business
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowler Anrich Nortje have announced their support of teammat... 17 July 2020 10:53 AM
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket S... 16 July 2020 9:03 AM
CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi Cricket South Africa has responded to a statement by former players and coaches, saying it is committed to addressing racial discr... 16 July 2020 9:01 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Presidency reaffirms Ramaphosa's commitment to engage more with the media

17 July 2020 11:35 AM
by
Tags:
SANEF
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Cyril Ramaphosa State of the Nation Address
Khusela Diko
COVID-19

Sanef has raised concerns over President Cyril Ramaphosa not taking questions from journalists when addressing the nation.

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) raised concerns over the president not taking questions from the media when addressing the nation.

At the end of May President Cyril Ramaphosa agreed to the forum’s plea to allow for questions when revealing changes being made by the government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to tackle any confusion that may have arisen.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko explained on #The Clement Manyathela show that they may have been confusion with regard to journalists being provided the opportunity to ask questions during the address of the nation.

As it is structured in a particular manner that does not allow enough time for questions, they are happy to make an opportunity for the president to engage more with journalists on other platforms.

I do suspect that perhaps we got our lines crossed in terms of the address to the nation. It has was never with the intention to change the format of that particular platform but most definitely, I do think there is room for us to create additional platforms.

Khusela Diko, Presidential spokesperson

RELATED: Sanef launches relief fund for journalists who’ve lost income due to COVID-19

Diko says they have since apologised to SANEF for not managing time properly and reaffirmed the president’s commitment to engage more with journalist and the public in the next coming sessions.


757792-makhaya-ntini.jpg

Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team

17 July 2020 1:27 PM

Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has shared his experience of isolation and loneliness caused by his then teammates in the South African national team.

Read More

200331-sassa-pensions-edjpg

'Basic income grant would include people who fall through social safety net'

17 July 2020 1:14 PM

Institute for Justice and Reconciliation's Mikhail Moosa says if the state would have this grant, it would support more people.

Read More

cancelled-events-thumbnailpng

Events will be hosted differently after the COVID-19 pandemic - experts

17 July 2020 11:40 AM

Clement Manyathela shines a spotlight on how the virus has affected social gatherings.

Read More

Mulitplug adaptor plug switch electricity energy 123rfpolitics 123rf

Eskom says no load shedding for rest of week but warns power grid unpredictable

17 July 2020 10:27 AM

The power utility says it brought faulty generation units back to service.

Read More

200713-zindzi-mandela2jpg

WATCH: Zindzi Mandela laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park

17 July 2020 8:39 AM

Ambassador and anti-apartheid activist Zindzi Mandela is being laid to rest today after she passed away earlier this week.

Read More

200714-mkhize-masuku-edjpg

UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669

16 July 2020 9:12 PM

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 324,221. There were 13,172 new infections.

Read More

chefs-with-compassionjpg

Organisation calls for help to produce 67,000 litres of soup and feed thousands

16 July 2020 4:12 PM

Chefs with Compassion hopes to feed 268,000 people on Mandela Day this Saturday.

Read More

200629-mbalula-edjpg

WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister briefing

16 July 2020 4:10 PM

Fikile Mbalula is briefing the media on government’s further plans to combat the spread of COVID-19. within the transport sector

Read More

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

Wits clinicians volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial

16 July 2020 4:01 PM

Leading HIV clinician Professor Francois Venter says it is great to have a South African-based study.

Read More

20180525 - Robert McBride

President approves appointment of McBride as head of SSA Foreign Branch

16 July 2020 3:57 PM

In a statement, the State Security Ministry said Robert McBride had been appointed for a period of three years commencing from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2023.

Read More

Presidency reaffirms Ramaphosa's commitment to engage more with the media

Local

We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA

Politics

'Basic income grant would include people who fall through social safety net'

Local

EWN Highlights

Initial COVID-19 infections in CT came from Europe, researchers find

17 July 2020 1:23 PM

DA seeks urgent court interdict to stop SAA bailout

17 July 2020 1:21 PM

Zondo Inquiry: PwC auditor struggles to explain irregularities with SAA contract

17 July 2020 12:16 PM

