Presidency reaffirms Ramaphosa's commitment to engage more with the media





The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) raised concerns over the president not taking questions from the media when addressing the nation.

At the end of May President Cyril Ramaphosa agreed to the forum’s plea to allow for questions when revealing changes being made by the government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to tackle any confusion that may have arisen.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko explained on #The Clement Manyathela show that they may have been confusion with regard to journalists being provided the opportunity to ask questions during the address of the nation.

As it is structured in a particular manner that does not allow enough time for questions, they are happy to make an opportunity for the president to engage more with journalists on other platforms.

I do suspect that perhaps we got our lines crossed in terms of the address to the nation. It has was never with the intention to change the format of that particular platform but most definitely, I do think there is room for us to create additional platforms. Khusela Diko, Presidential spokesperson

Diko says they have since apologised to SANEF for not managing time properly and reaffirmed the president’s commitment to engage more with journalist and the public in the next coming sessions.