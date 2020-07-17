Nelson Mandela Day: What are you doing for your 67 minutes?
Nelson Mandela Day will see a range of activities take place through volunteering and community service this Saturday.
The Midday Report show host Mandy Wiener and her team shared details on some of the causes they will be supporting.
Wiener will be continuing her work with the Read for Hope project.
Teacher, Pamela Kantor started the educational initiative during the COVID-19 lockdown and asked the public to send clips of themselves reading children's books which she has shared with underprivileged communities and schools.
She says the initiative has been the most uplifting experience.
It has humbled me. The amount of people from all over the world that have been trying to help the children in South Africa, it has been incredible.Pamela Kantor, Teacher and founder of Read for Hope
Meanwhile, The Midday Report producer Camagwini Mavovana has raised awareness around the Door of Hope Children's Mission in Johannesburg.
Door of Hope takes in abandoned babies and the station has such a great relationship with Nadene Grabham who is the director of Doors of Hope who says that they have seen a number of babies who have been abandoned during this period.Camagwini Mavovana, Producer - The Midday Report
They are in need of so many supplies at the moment - they basically looking for items such as formulas, nappies, cleaning products and winter pyjamas.Camagwini Mavovana, Producer - The Midday Report
Technical producer Palesa Mabuye will be spending the day with members of an organisation she has co-founded - Project Siphesihle which mentors young girls by providing career guidance and other support.
Co-founder Hlengiwe Xaba shares more on the project and what inspired it.
The foundation was inspired and the idea came from my late sister who passed away in 2015.... I want to carry her legacy on in terms of having younger sisters and pushing them through school, making sure that they are fine, life skills... so that they become better people, better leaders within the communities and people who will rise above any situation they have endured during their childhood.Hlengiwe Xaba, Co-founder - Project Siphesihle
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
Ndlovu Youth Choir to perform for 67 minutes in fund raising initiative
The money raised will go towards the Nelson Mandela Foundation's #Each1Feed1 project.Read More
Teacher creates initiative to help Alex kids read from home
Pamla Kantor tells Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report that the reaction has been an uplifting experience.Read More
Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team
Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has shared his experience of isolation and loneliness caused by his then teammates in the South African national team.Read More
'Basic income grant would include people who fall through social safety net'
Institute for Justice and Reconciliation's Mikhail Moosa says if the state would have this grant, it would support more people.Read More
Events will be hosted differently after the COVID-19 pandemic - experts
Clement Manyathela shines a spotlight on how the virus has affected social gatherings.Read More
Presidency reaffirms Ramaphosa's commitment to engage more with the media
Sanef has raised concerns over President Cyril Ramaphosa not taking questions from journalists when addressing the nation.Read More
Eskom says no load shedding for rest of week but warns power grid unpredictable
The power utility says it brought faulty generation units back to service.Read More
WATCH: Zindzi Mandela laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park
Ambassador and anti-apartheid activist Zindzi Mandela is being laid to rest today after she passed away earlier this week.Read More
UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 324,221. There were 13,172 new infections.Read More
Organisation calls for help to produce 67,000 litres of soup and feed thousands
Chefs with Compassion hopes to feed 268,000 people on Mandela Day this Saturday.Read More