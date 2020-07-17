Nelson Mandela Day: What are you doing for your 67 minutes?





Nelson Mandela Day will see a range of activities take place through volunteering and community service this Saturday.

The Midday Report show host Mandy Wiener and her team shared details on some of the causes they will be supporting.

Wiener will be continuing her work with the Read for Hope project.

Teacher, Pamela Kantor started the educational initiative during the COVID-19 lockdown and asked the public to send clips of themselves reading children's books which she has shared with underprivileged communities and schools.

She says the initiative has been the most uplifting experience.

It has humbled me. The amount of people from all over the world that have been trying to help the children in South Africa, it has been incredible. Pamela Kantor, Teacher and founder of Read for Hope

Meanwhile, The Midday Report producer Camagwini Mavovana has raised awareness around the Door of Hope Children's Mission in Johannesburg.

Door of Hope takes in abandoned babies and the station has such a great relationship with Nadene Grabham who is the director of Doors of Hope who says that they have seen a number of babies who have been abandoned during this period. Camagwini Mavovana, Producer - The Midday Report

They are in need of so many supplies at the moment - they basically looking for items such as formulas, nappies, cleaning products and winter pyjamas. Camagwini Mavovana, Producer - The Midday Report

Technical producer Palesa Mabuye will be spending the day with members of an organisation she has co-founded - Project Siphesihle which mentors young girls by providing career guidance and other support.

Co-founder Hlengiwe Xaba shares more on the project and what inspired it.

The foundation was inspired and the idea came from my late sister who passed away in 2015.... I want to carry her legacy on in terms of having younger sisters and pushing them through school, making sure that they are fine, life skills... so that they become better people, better leaders within the communities and people who will rise above any situation they have endured during their childhood. Hlengiwe Xaba, Co-founder - Project Siphesihle

