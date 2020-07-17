'Basic income grant would include people who fall through social safety net'
The South African government is considering the introduction of a basic income grant.
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on Monday said discussions were back on the table for this grant after October.
The grant would target about 33-million people between the ages of 18 and 59.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report, Institute for Justice and Reconciliation's Mikhail Moosa says this is a promising development.
I think it means that people who fall through the social safety net - people who don't receive other social grants - might be able to be included and get support. I really think that there are a lot of people especially those who have lost jobs and simply have no other forms of income.Mikhail Moosa, Institute for Justice and Reconciliation
He believes the stage should play a role in providing a minimum level of income to people who don't receive other grants.
Listen below to the full conversation:
