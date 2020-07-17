Teacher creates initiative to help Alex kids read from home
Pamla Kantor, a teacher who works for a school attended by children from the township of Alexandra, placed a post on via Facebook and WhatsApp pleading with people to assist her students by recording themselves reading a children’s book which will then be forwarded to her students' parents to play for them.
The initiative which is called “Read for hope” has since gone viral and was inspired by students who come from disadvantaged homes who do not have the resources to continue their education online due to the lockdown.
Kantor expressed gratitude on The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener for those who have assisted thus far and said the reaction she received from people around the world has been incredible.
The reaction has been the most uplifting experience.Pamla Kantor, Teacher
She asked those who would like to assist her initiative to contact her via her Whatsapp or email.
Pamla contact details: 083 271 15 87 or email her at readforhopesa@gmail.com
