New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'
New Zealand Rugby is dumping South Africa after 25 years of marriage.
It’s also ditching Argentina, but not Australia.
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine?
Lester Kiewit interviewed John Goliath, sports editor at IOL.
Argentina is the new stepchild of Sanzar… it looks like they’re being thrown to the wolves…John Goliath, sports editor - IOL
South Africa’s Super Rugby teams will join up with the Pro-14 next year… which leaves Argentina in limbo… that’s it for Super Rugby.John Goliath, sports editor - IOL
Super Rugby was at its peak when it was Super 12, and all the teams played everybody… Then as the competition expanded… and the conference system started… people started to lose interest… not even at Newlands [was the stadium full] …John Goliath, sports editor - IOL
This is fantastic news for South African rugby in terms of getting more money into the game and keeping the best South African players playing for South African teams… There’s also a time-zone benefit…John Goliath, sports editor - IOL
We’ll see the start of a global rugby season.John Goliath, sports editor - IOL
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'
