New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Highs and Lows
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview - Marc Lubner - Group CEO of Afrika Tikkun
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Marc Lubner - Group CEO of Africa Tikkun
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Detective Ngoako Magwaza
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Detective Ngoako Magwaza - Detective at Putfontein SAPS
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
‘700 children have been admitted for abuse since the beginning of the lockdown’ Teddy Bear Clinic is asking for R167 donation to assist abused children on Mandela Day. 17 July 2020 6:41 PM
Labour Minister Nxesi tests positive for COVID-19 In a statement, the department said Thulas Nxesi was in isolation and would continue to work from home. 17 July 2020 5:40 PM
Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has shared his experience of isolation and loneliness caused by his then teammates in the... 17 July 2020 1:27 PM
View all Local
PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child. 16 July 2020 1:12 PM
The whole speech was against corruption and I was quoted out of context - MEC Xolile Nqatha was heard asking mourners to be thoughtful of an accused who is in quarantine as he might be weak to handle stress. 16 July 2020 12:38 PM
How the IEC is preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19 Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo reflects on the scheduled local elections during a pandemic. 16 July 2020 8:05 AM
View all Politics
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has shared his experience of isolation and loneliness caused by his then teammates in the... 17 July 2020 1:27 PM
Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowler Anrich Nortje have announced their support of teammat... 17 July 2020 10:53 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Orchestras collaborate with Just Jinjer to celebrate Mandela Day The Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal philharmonic orchestras and the rock band recorded an orchestral rendition of 'What He Means' 17 July 2020 6:19 PM
'Married, But Not To Each Other' returns with a lockdown edition The stand-up comedy show will be brought to you in the comfort of your homes on 9 August, with an online broadcast. 17 July 2020 5:59 PM
Fame and wealth are a by-product of mastering your craft - Davin Phillips The Celebrity Services Africa executive director says the world is waiting to see just how amazing Africa. 17 July 2020 5:32 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 324,221. There were 13,172 new infections. 16 July 2020 9:12 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'

17 July 2020 1:56 PM
by
Tags:
Rugby
Super Rugby
New Zealand rugby
Argentina rugby
SANZAR
Sports
South Africa Rugby
Lester Kiewit
australia rugby
IOL
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
John Goliath
NZR

The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath.

New Zealand Rugby is dumping South Africa after 25 years of marriage.

It’s also ditching Argentina, but not Australia.

FILE: The Stormers' Siya Kolisi. Picture: Thestormers.com

Related articles:

Lester Kiewit interviewed John Goliath, sports editor at IOL.

Argentina is the new stepchild of Sanzar… it looks like they’re being thrown to the wolves…

John Goliath, sports editor - IOL

South Africa’s Super Rugby teams will join up with the Pro-14 next year… which leaves Argentina in limbo… that’s it for Super Rugby.

John Goliath, sports editor - IOL

Super Rugby was at its peak when it was Super 12, and all the teams played everybody… Then as the competition expanded… and the conference system started… people started to lose interest… not even at Newlands [was the stadium full] …

John Goliath, sports editor - IOL

This is fantastic news for South African rugby in terms of getting more money into the game and keeping the best South African players playing for South African teams… There’s also a time-zone benefit…

John Goliath, sports editor - IOL

We’ll see the start of a global rugby season.

John Goliath, sports editor - IOL

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'


17 July 2020 1:56 PM
by
Tags:
Rugby
Super Rugby
New Zealand rugby
Argentina rugby
SANZAR
Sports
South Africa Rugby
Lester Kiewit
australia rugby
IOL
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
John Goliath
NZR

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Made in South Africa John Kani Proudly South African YouTube screengrab

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

14 July 2020 7:59 PM

It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maize field mealie farm farmer agriculture 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever

14 July 2020 2:23 PM

The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

13 July 2020 6:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'

7 July 2020 6:47 PM

The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

edcon-club-feejpg

Edcon to sell chunks of Edgars to rival owner of Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style

7 July 2020 6:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Grant Pattison, CEO at Edcon, about the deal with fashion retailer Retailability.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200406-lockdowngif

101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned

6 July 2020 8:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drive-in cinema 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'

6 July 2020 7:25 PM

"We’ve done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yebo Fresh

Township online grocer Yebo Fresh secures investment from Israeli-Canadian fund

30 June 2020 6:36 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Boonstra of Yebo Fresh, an affordable online grocery shop with township customers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a restless nation

13 May 2020 3:20 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address, right here, as it happens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190710-thulas-nxesi-edjpg

[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4

3 May 2020 2:22 PM

Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Presidency reaffirms Ramaphosa's commitment to engage more with the media

Local

We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA

Politics

'Basic income grant would include people who fall through social safety net'

Local

EWN Highlights

Gauteng working to ensure COVID-19 peak doesn’t overwhelm hospitals - Masuku

17 July 2020 6:59 PM

Malema: Zindzi knew EFF planned to name head office after Winnie Mandela

17 July 2020 6:32 PM

Coronavirus lays bare SA’s toxic alcohol abuse problem

17 July 2020 6:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA