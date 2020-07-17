Ndlovu Youth Choir to perform for 67 minutes in fund raising initiative





The Ndlovu Youth Choir will be performing for 67 minutes all in support of the Nelson Mandela Foundation's #Each1Feed1 campaign.

The money raised through the streamed performance will help bring relief to the plight of food insecurity during and after the COVID-19 lockdown in South Africa.

Don’t miss out on an unforgettable youthful celebration of South Africa on #MandelaDay, 18 July. Join us as we perform non-stop for 67 minutes and partner with the @NelsonMandela Foundation to raise funds for the #Each1Feed1 #ActionAgainstPoverty. Tickets available @Computicket pic.twitter.com/odYFflJu0F — Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) July 14, 2020

Ndlovu Youth Choir director and conductor Ralf Schmitt as well as the choir member Sandile Majola joined Refiloe Mpakanyane for this week's #702Unplugged to share some of their new music and more.

The two shared the inspiration behind their new single #WeWillRise which they will perform on Saturday.

This song is actually a tribute to the South African spirit of resilience and ubuntu. Sandile Majola, Ndlovu Youth Choir member

There never seems to be a middle ground in South Africa, we have either got these lows or these euphoric highs and I always sense that those euphoric highs - the common denominator - is when we put our differences aside and work together and respect one another equally towards a common goal. Ralf Schmitt, Musical Director - Ndlovu Youth Choir

Enjoy a spectacular show from the enthusiastic @ChoirAfrica bringing you a performance that will bring you a message of hope, love and togetherness. Book your streaming ticket today. 🔗 https://t.co/emlhExsD1n. 🎶🙂

📍 Your couch

📅 from 18 July 2020

⏱ 19h00 pic.twitter.com/Pm1odmlum2 — Computicket (@Computicket) July 10, 2020

It feels so good to have an impact in people's lives as there were people who came into our lives and changed our lives. We feel very honoured and privileged to have the very same opportunity to give to others. Sandile Majola, Ndlovu Youth Choir member

