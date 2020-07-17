Ndlovu Youth Choir to perform for 67 minutes in fund raising initiative
The Ndlovu Youth Choir will be performing for 67 minutes all in support of the Nelson Mandela Foundation's #Each1Feed1 campaign.
The money raised through the streamed performance will help bring relief to the plight of food insecurity during and after the COVID-19 lockdown in South Africa.
Don’t miss out on an unforgettable youthful celebration of South Africa on #MandelaDay, 18 July. Join us as we perform non-stop for 67 minutes and partner with the @NelsonMandela Foundation to raise funds for the #Each1Feed1 #ActionAgainstPoverty. Tickets available @Computicket pic.twitter.com/odYFflJu0F— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) July 14, 2020
Ndlovu Youth Choir director and conductor Ralf Schmitt as well as the choir member Sandile Majola joined Refiloe Mpakanyane for this week's #702Unplugged to share some of their new music and more.
The two shared the inspiration behind their new single #WeWillRise which they will perform on Saturday.
This song is actually a tribute to the South African spirit of resilience and ubuntu.Sandile Majola, Ndlovu Youth Choir member
There never seems to be a middle ground in South Africa, we have either got these lows or these euphoric highs and I always sense that those euphoric highs - the common denominator - is when we put our differences aside and work together and respect one another equally towards a common goal.Ralf Schmitt, Musical Director - Ndlovu Youth Choir
Enjoy a spectacular show from the enthusiastic @ChoirAfrica bringing you a performance that will bring you a message of hope, love and togetherness. Book your streaming ticket today. 🔗 https://t.co/emlhExsD1n. 🎶🙂— Computicket (@Computicket) July 10, 2020
📍 Your couch
📅 from 18 July 2020
⏱ 19h00 pic.twitter.com/Pm1odmlum2
It feels so good to have an impact in people's lives as there were people who came into our lives and changed our lives. We feel very honoured and privileged to have the very same opportunity to give to others.Sandile Majola, Ndlovu Youth Choir member
Click on the link below to hear more....
More from Local
Nelson Mandela Day: What are you doing for your 67 minutes?
Mandy Wiener and The Midday Report team share what they will be up to and how you can get involved.Read More
Teacher creates initiative to help Alex kids read from home
Pamla Kantor tells Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report that the reaction has been an uplifting experience.Read More
Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team
Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has shared his experience of isolation and loneliness caused by his then teammates in the South African national team.Read More
'Basic income grant would include people who fall through social safety net'
Institute for Justice and Reconciliation's Mikhail Moosa says if the state would have this grant, it would support more people.Read More
Events will be hosted differently after the COVID-19 pandemic - experts
Clement Manyathela shines a spotlight on how the virus has affected social gatherings.Read More
Presidency reaffirms Ramaphosa's commitment to engage more with the media
Sanef has raised concerns over President Cyril Ramaphosa not taking questions from journalists when addressing the nation.Read More
Eskom says no load shedding for rest of week but warns power grid unpredictable
The power utility says it brought faulty generation units back to service.Read More
WATCH: Zindzi Mandela laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park
Ambassador and anti-apartheid activist Zindzi Mandela is being laid to rest today after she passed away earlier this week.Read More
UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 324,221. There were 13,172 new infections.Read More
Organisation calls for help to produce 67,000 litres of soup and feed thousands
Chefs with Compassion hopes to feed 268,000 people on Mandela Day this Saturday.Read More