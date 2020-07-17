Streaming issues? Report here
Fame and wealth are a by-product of mastering your craft - Davin Phillips

17 July 2020 5:32 PM
by
The Celebrity Services Africa executive director says the world is waiting to see just how amazing Africa.

Davin Phillips is an executive director at Celebrity Services Africa (CSA), a company which has been described as one of Africa’s leading entertainment brand agency with a talent division that includes top names such as NBA basketball player, Emmanuel Mudiay, Oscar-nominated actor Djimon Hounsou and media personality Bonang Matheba, to name a few.

Phillips chats to Refiloe Mpakhanyane on The Azania Mosaka Show about how CSA has spent many years trying to break barriers of entry in the US in terms of the creative space.

With the media evolving this has allowed the rest of the world to see the amazing talent Africa has to offer.

I think the world is becoming one big playground and at the same time, the rest of the world is waiting to see just how amazing Africa is, with our storytellers and the right creative minds.

Davin Phillips, Executive Director at Celebrity Services Africa

Phillips also spoke of how CSA has changed its way of working with creatives as he explained how traditional media has lost its function and the importance of growing the social creative economy.

RELATED: Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg

Phillips says when it comes to the industry, he is mostly driven by positive impact and the people that he has worked with have played a key role in inspiring that impact.

Breaking boundaries in a positive impact is bigger than oneself.

Davin Phillips, Executive Director at Celebrity Services Africa

CSA Global recently announced a new joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment Africa that will facilitate existing artist-brand opportunities and develop new talent on the continent.

Phillips expressed how consistency and mastering your craft is important. If someone wants to make it in the entertainment industry and has the right team around, you may unlock that commercial value allowing a person to focus on their craft, he adds.

A lot of the time when I wok with a talent I say to them if your mission statement is to be rich and famous then that’s great but if your mission statement is about mastering your craft then fame and wealth is a by-product of that.

Davin Phillips, Executive Director at Celebrity Services Africa

