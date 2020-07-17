'Married, But Not To Each Other' returns with a lockdown edition

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
Highs and Lows
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview - Marc Lubner - Group CEO of Afrika Tikkun
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Marc Lubner - Group CEO of Africa Tikkun
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Detective Ngoako Magwaza
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Detective Ngoako Magwaza - Detective at Putfontein SAPS
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
‘700 children have been admitted for abuse since the beginning of the lockdown’ Teddy Bear Clinic is asking for R167 donation to assist abused children on Mandela Day. 17 July 2020 6:41 PM
Labour Minister Nxesi tests positive for COVID-19 In a statement, the department said Thulas Nxesi was in isolation and would continue to work from home. 17 July 2020 5:40 PM
Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has shared his experience of isolation and loneliness caused by his then teammates in the... 17 July 2020 1:27 PM
PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child. 16 July 2020 1:12 PM
The whole speech was against corruption and I was quoted out of context - MEC Xolile Nqatha was heard asking mourners to be thoughtful of an accused who is in quarantine as he might be weak to handle stress. 16 July 2020 12:38 PM
How the IEC is preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19 Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo reflects on the scheduled local elections during a pandemic. 16 July 2020 8:05 AM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has shared his experience of isolation and loneliness caused by his then teammates in the... 17 July 2020 1:27 PM
Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowler Anrich Nortje have announced their support of teammat... 17 July 2020 10:53 AM
[WATCH] Orchestras collaborate with Just Jinjer to celebrate Mandela Day The Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal philharmonic orchestras and the rock band recorded an orchestral rendition of 'What He Means' 17 July 2020 6:19 PM
'Married, But Not To Each Other' returns with a lockdown edition The stand-up comedy show will be brought to you in the comfort of your homes on 9 August, with an online broadcast. 17 July 2020 5:59 PM
Fame and wealth are a by-product of mastering your craft - Davin Phillips The Celebrity Services Africa executive director says the world is waiting to see just how amazing Africa. 17 July 2020 5:32 PM
UPDATE: 165,591 COVID-19 recoveries as SA death toll reaches 4,669 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 324,221. There were 13,172 new infections. 16 July 2020 9:12 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
Entertainment

'Married, But Not To Each Other' returns with a lockdown edition

17 July 2020 5:59 PM
by
Tags:
Tumi Morake
Marriage
Comedy
ndumiso lindi

The stand-up comedy show will be brought to you in the comfort of your homes on 9 August, with an online broadcast.

Comedians Tumi Morake and Ndumiso Lindi are back with another instalment of Married, But Not To Each Other but this time it's the lockdown edition.

The stand-up comedy show will be brought to you in the comfort of your homes this year, with an online broadcast.

Joanne Joseph spoke to the duo on what marriage under lockdown has taught them and what you can expect on the 9th of August.

You have to marry someone you love so much you can handle them.

Tumi Morake, Comedian

It's interesting that even single people are going through relationship issues. It's hilarious, so it is going to be really nice to just share and play on that.

Tumi Morake, Comedian

We are going to talk about what we experiencing in our different families ... so we're just incorporating what we have already been doing, just talking about relationships - whether it is couples, singles or people who are just looking for love out there and finding the comedy in that.

Ndumiso Lindi, Comedian

Click on the link below to hear more...


Share this:
