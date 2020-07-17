'Married, But Not To Each Other' returns with a lockdown edition





Comedians Tumi Morake and Ndumiso Lindi are back with another instalment of Married, But Not To Each Other but this time it's the lockdown edition.

The stand-up comedy show will be brought to you in the comfort of your homes this year, with an online broadcast.

Joanne Joseph spoke to the duo on what marriage under lockdown has taught them and what you can expect on the 9th of August.

You have to marry someone you love so much you can handle them. Tumi Morake, Comedian

It's interesting that even single people are going through relationship issues. It's hilarious, so it is going to be really nice to just share and play on that. Tumi Morake, Comedian

We are going to talk about what we experiencing in our different families ... so we're just incorporating what we have already been doing, just talking about relationships - whether it is couples, singles or people who are just looking for love out there and finding the comedy in that. Ndumiso Lindi, Comedian

