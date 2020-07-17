[WATCH] Orchestras collaborate with Just Jinjer to celebrate Mandela Day





The Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal philharmonic orchestras have collaborated with South African rock band, Just Jinjer in a new orchestral rendition of What He Means.

The song was originally released in 2006 and performed live at the Nelson Mandela 46664 concert.

The orchestral arrangement is by Eddie Clayton.

The conductor of both the Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal philharmonic orchestras Bongani Tembe details how the collaboration came about.

Eddie Clayton pointed me out to this song and I listened to it and I just fell in love with the lyrics of this song. It really promotes peace, love and collaboration in communities and I thought that's amazing. I think it's a masterful song. Bongani Tembe, Conductor - Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestras

