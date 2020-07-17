



The Teddy Bear Clinic has appealed for donations of R167 as part of its Mandela Day initiative which they will use to assist children who have suffered from abuse during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Dr Shaheda Omar, director of The Teddy Bear Clinic, informed Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive that 700 children have been admitted for abuse since the beginning of the lockdown.

The R167 is a representative of so many 67 of hundreds of children who have suffered, inflicted with violations that they cannot even speak about. Dr Shaheda Omar, Director - The Teddy Bear Clinic

This is a humble appeal to people to actually reach out and make a difference by touching the lives of so many children who are supposed to be having a wonderful time as a child and not have a care in the world. Dr Shaheda Omar, Director - The Teddy Bear Clinic

Dr Omar says with the donation they would be able to provide these children an opportunity to be medically examined, receive psychological assessment and be able to testify in court if a case is opened.