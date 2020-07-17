Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 20:10
Highs and Lows
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview - Marc Lubner - Group CEO of Afrika Tikkun
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Marc Lubner - Group CEO of Africa Tikkun
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Detective Ngoako Magwaza
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Detective Ngoako Magwaza - Detective at Putfontein SAPS
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
'700 children have been admitted for abuse since the beginning of the lockdown'

17 July 2020 6:41 PM
by
Dr Shaheda Omar

Teddy Bear Clinic is asking for R167 donation to assist abused children on Mandela Day.

The Teddy Bear Clinic has appealed for donations of R167 as part of its Mandela Day initiative which they will use to assist children who have suffered from abuse during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Dr Shaheda Omar, director of The Teddy Bear Clinic, informed Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive that 700 children have been admitted for abuse since the beginning of the lockdown.

The R167 is a representative of so many 67 of hundreds of children who have suffered, inflicted with violations that they cannot even speak about.

Dr Shaheda Omar, Director - The Teddy Bear Clinic

This is a humble appeal to people to actually reach out and make a difference by touching the lives of so many children who are supposed to be having a wonderful time as a child and not have a care in the world.

Dr Shaheda Omar, Director - The Teddy Bear Clinic

RELATED: Ndlovu Youth Choir to perform for 67 minutes in fund raising initiative

Dr Omar says with the donation they would be able to provide these children an opportunity to be medically examined, receive psychological assessment and be able to testify in court if a case is opened.


