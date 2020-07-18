New tracer app, shorter isolation period as SA sees over 13k new COVID-19 cases
JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has recorded 135 new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24-hour cycle, bringing the cumulative number of fatalities in the country to 4,804.
Over 13,000 new cases have been reported, pushing the total number of infections to 337,594.
More than 178,000 people have recovered from the virus.
The latest figures come at a time when the recommended isolation period for patients who have contracted the coronavirus has been revised from 14 days down to 10.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize said it's been proven that the infection is only present for about eight days in mild cases.
The National Department of Health has reduced the period of recommended #COVID19 isolation from 14 days to 10 days. Read more about it here. @HealthZA https://t.co/bF4t3lTmKr— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 17, 2020
Mkhize announced the launch of a 'COVID connect' app, which can be used to track and trace suspected COVID-19 patients.
The app went live last month and is said to have yielded many positive results.
Today we launched #COVIDConnect, government's official #COVID19 services portal for your mobile phone. Read more about it here.https://t.co/jagqVOwL6p— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 17, 2020
Mkhize held a briefing, on Friday night, on government's revised de-isolation guidelines and the new approach to tracking and tracing COVID-19 patients.
This article first appeared on EWN : New tracer app, shorter isolation period as SA sees over 13k new COVID-19 cases
