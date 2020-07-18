



CAPE TOWN – The sale of tobacco products remains prohibited under lockdown regulations, but there are still some who are risking getting into trouble by selling and transporting it.

A courier company based in Kabega Park in the Eastern Cape's vigilance was lauded this week, after it helped police confiscate liquid tobacco.

The products are estimated to be worth R360,000.

Police said the suspicious behaviour of a recipient after he collected a parcel earlier in the week caught the courier company's attention.

When another package was delivered for the same person from Cape Town on Thursday, staff at the courier company contacted police.

Officers opened the package and found 30 boxes, each containing 120 packets of hookah pipe liquid tobacco.

That same day, another package arrived for the same person and police confiscated another 30 boxes.

#sapsEC #SAPS Kabega Park Crime Prevention members confiscated liquid tobacco with a street value of R360 000 yesterday, this is after an alert courier company reported to police about a suspicious package at their warehouse. MLhttps://t.co/Ah2UBZmJqz pic.twitter.com/s2zXfg36CV — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 17, 2020

The District Commissioner for Nelson Mandela Bay Major General Thembisile Patekile has thanked the courier company for alerting police.

Patekile has called on these companies to work closely with police to clamp down on the movement of illegal and illicit merchandise.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : EC man's suspicious behaviour got him caught with liquid tobacco worth R360k