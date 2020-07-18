WATCH: Tributes to Zindzi as UN chief to deliver Mandela Day Lecture

Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Give us our daily bread' - DBE ordered to resume schools' nutrition programme The High Court in Pretoria has ordered the department to resume the national schools' nutrition programme to all eligible pupils w... 18 July 2020 8:40 AM
New tracer app, shorter isolation period as SA sees over 13k new COVID-19 cases On Friday, the health department announced over 13,000 new cases have been reported, pushing the total number of infections to 337... 18 July 2020 7:41 AM
'700 children have been admitted for abuse since the beginning of the lockdown' Teddy Bear Clinic is asking for R167 donation to assist abused children on Mandela Day. 17 July 2020 6:41 PM
View all Local
Labour Minister Nxesi tests positive for COVID-19 In a statement, the department said Thulas Nxesi was in isolation and would continue to work from home. 17 July 2020 5:40 PM
We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the plan his party says it has to deal with the coronavirus. 17 July 2020 7:56 AM
PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child. 16 July 2020 1:12 PM
View all Politics
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It's fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has shared his experience of isolation and loneliness caused by his then teammates in the... 17 July 2020 1:27 PM
Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowler Anrich Nortje have announced their support of teammat... 17 July 2020 10:53 AM
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket S... 16 July 2020 9:03 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Orchestras collaborate with Just Jinjer to celebrate Mandela Day The Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal philharmonic orchestras and the rock band recorded an orchestral rendition of 'What He Means' 17 July 2020 6:19 PM
'Married, But Not To Each Other' returns with a lockdown edition The stand-up comedy show will be brought to you in the comfort of your homes on 9 August, with an online broadcast. 17 July 2020 5:59 PM
Fame and wealth are a by-product of mastering your craft - Davin Phillips The Celebrity Services Africa executive director says the world is waiting to see just how amazing Africa. 17 July 2020 5:32 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
WATCH: Tributes to Zindzi as UN chief to deliver Mandela Day Lecture

18 July 2020 3:01 PM
by
Tags:
Mandela Day
Nelson Mandela Day
Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
Coronavirus
Covid 19

The 18th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture will be delivered by United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York City.

CAPE TOWN - The 18th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture is being delivered by United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres.

The theme for this year’s lecture, “Tackling the Inequality Pandemic: A new Social Contract for a New Era,” will focus on the current inequalities that have come under sharp relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event started with tributes to the former president's late daughter, Zindzi, who passed way earlier this week.

Due to the current global health crisis, this will be the first-ever Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture to be hosted virtually, live from the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg and the United Nations in New York City.

WATCH: Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

The Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture Series invites prominent people to drive debate on significant social issues. The lecture series is an important event on the foundation's calendar, and encourages people to enter into dialogue – often about difficult subjects – in order to address the challenges we face today.

Previous speakers include South Africa's Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, former US president Barack Obama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and former South African president Thabo Mbeki, among others.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH: Tributes to Zindzi as UN chief to deliver Mandela Day Lecture


Recommended

More from Local

whatsapp-image-2020-04-27-at-151709jpeg

Madiba wanted SA youth to have highest level of education, says Ramaphosa
18 July 2020 2:12 PM

18 July 2020 2:12 PM

President Ramaphosa was speaking during a virtual reading session to children of the Ikageng Orphanage while marking Mandela Day.

Read More arrow_forward

20200718kabegahookajfif

EC man's suspicious behaviour got him caught with liquid tobacco worth R360k
18 July 2020 12:25 PM

18 July 2020 12:25 PM

Police said the suspicious behaviour of a recipient after he collected a parcel earlier in the week caught the courier company's attention, prompting them to alert the police.

Read More arrow_forward

school-feeding-scheme-nutrition-programmejpg

'Give us our daily bread' - DBE ordered to resume schools' nutrition programme
18 July 2020 8:40 AM

18 July 2020 8:40 AM

The High Court in Pretoria has ordered the department to resume the national schools’ nutrition programme to all eligible pupils with immediate effect, regardless of whether they are back in class.

Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus

New tracer app, shorter isolation period as SA sees over 13k new COVID-19 cases
18 July 2020 7:41 AM

18 July 2020 7:41 AM

On Friday, the health department announced over 13,000 new cases have been reported, pushing the total number of infections to 337,594.

Read More arrow_forward

teddy-bear-toy-bed-childhood-pexels-photo-jpeg

'700 children have been admitted for abuse since the beginning of the lockdown'
17 July 2020 6:41 PM

17 July 2020 6:41 PM

Teddy Bear Clinic is asking for R167 donation to assist abused children on Mandela Day.

Read More arrow_forward

200529 Thulas Nxesi

Labour Minister Nxesi tests positive for COVID-19
17 July 2020 5:40 PM

17 July 2020 5:40 PM

In a statement, the department said Thulas Nxesi was in isolation and would continue to work from home.

Read More arrow_forward

Ndlovu youth choir

Ndlovu Youth Choir to perform for 67 minutes in fund raising initiative
17 July 2020 3:53 PM

17 July 2020 3:53 PM

The money raised will go towards the Nelson Mandela Foundation's #Each1Feed1 project.

Read More arrow_forward

130714madiba3.jpg

Nelson Mandela Day: What are you doing for your 67 minutes?
17 July 2020 2:43 PM

17 July 2020 2:43 PM

Mandy Wiener and The Midday Report team share what they will be up to and how you can get involved.

Read More arrow_forward

books-484766-960-720jpg

Teacher creates initiative to help Alex kids read from home
17 July 2020 1:46 PM

17 July 2020 1:46 PM

Pamla Kantor tells Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report that the reaction has been an uplifting experience.

Read More arrow_forward

757792-makhaya-ntini.jpg

Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team
17 July 2020 1:27 PM

17 July 2020 1:27 PM

Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has shared his experience of isolation and loneliness caused by his then teammates in the South African national team.

Read More arrow_forward

EC man's suspicious behaviour got him caught with liquid tobacco worth R360k

Local

Madiba wanted SA youth to have highest level of education, says Ramaphosa

Local

WATCH: Tributes to Zindzi as UN chief to deliver Mandela Day Lecture

Local

EWN Highlights

SA farmers rap repeal of state of disaster for drought
18 July 2020 7:36 PM

18 July 2020 7:36 PM

Thousands rally in France over death of man in police custody
18 July 2020 7:13 PM

18 July 2020 7:13 PM

JHB officials do their part to help communities on Mandela Day
18 July 2020 7:11 PM

18 July 2020 7:11 PM

