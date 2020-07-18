WATCH: Tributes to Zindzi as UN chief to deliver Mandela Day Lecture





CAPE TOWN - The 18th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture is being delivered by United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres.

The theme for this year’s lecture, “Tackling the Inequality Pandemic: A new Social Contract for a New Era,” will focus on the current inequalities that have come under sharp relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event started with tributes to the former president's late daughter, Zindzi, who passed way earlier this week.

Due to the current global health crisis, this will be the first-ever Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture to be hosted virtually, live from the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg and the United Nations in New York City.

The Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture Series invites prominent people to drive debate on significant social issues. The lecture series is an important event on the foundation's calendar, and encourages people to enter into dialogue – often about difficult subjects – in order to address the challenges we face today.

Previous speakers include South Africa's Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, former US president Barack Obama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and former South African president Thabo Mbeki, among others.

