The release of low-risk offenders has helped ease COVID-19 outbreak in prisons
JOHANNESBURG – With prisons identified as potential sites for the rapid spread of COVID-19, the correctional services department says the release of low-risk inmates has been able to mitigate an outbreak.
So far, just under 7,000 of 19,000 prisoners have been released on the special parole dispensation to combat the spread of the coronavirus in prisons.
The department says from the 4,154 confirmed cases, 65% of inmates and officials have recovered from the virus.
A breakdown of the figures shows at least 2,548 officials have tested positive for COVID-19 while 1,606 inmates have also contracted the virus.
The correctional services department’s Logan Maistry said at least 1,458 of those cases are currently active.
“We are making progress in terms of the disaster management response strategy, recorded recovery rate of approximately 65%. As part of the disaster management response, we are continuing to ensure that we reduce the number of active cases.”
By reducing the number of inmates in facilities and ramping up screening and testing including for new offenders Maistry said the department's COVID-19 response plan has reduced the possibility of an outbreak in prisons, for now.
“The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for inmates represents 1,02% of the country’s total inmate population. The department is also making progress in placing low-risk inmates on parole released 6,791 across SA. This is a meticulous process that involves victim-offender mediation and the taking DNA samples by Saps.”
Apart from low-risk offenders, inmates with comorbidities, the elderly, and pregnant women have been prioritised and regarded as most vulnerable to COVID-19.
This article first appeared on EWN : The release of low-risk offenders has helped ease COVID-19 outbreak in prisons
More from Local
Sanef expresses concern for media industry amid retrenchments
Primedia is the latest firm to be affected following an announcement that it will be initiating a section 189 process as it looks to restructure the business during a tough economic climate.Read More
'Tsotsi' casting director Moonyeenn Lee dies after contracting COVID-19
In a statement on Sunday, Lee - who is said to have died on Saturday morning in Johannesburg.Read More
Cosatu's strike threats over taxis 'concessions' based on twisted views: Santaco
The association has hit out at labour federation Cosatu, which indicated it may go on strike if the decision is not relooked.Read More
Mkhize appeals to South Africans to adhere to rules, death toll reaches 4,948
The number of national recoveries so far is 182,230. Gauteng has 51,256 recoveries.Read More
WATCH: Tributes to Zindzi as UN chief to deliver Mandela Day Lecture
The 18th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture will be delivered by United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York City.Read More
Madiba wanted SA youth to have highest level of education, says Ramaphosa
President Ramaphosa was speaking during a virtual reading session to children of the Ikageng Orphanage while marking Mandela Day.Read More
EC man's suspicious behaviour got him caught with liquid tobacco worth R360k
Police said the suspicious behaviour of a recipient after he collected a parcel earlier in the week caught the courier company's attention, prompting them to alert the police.Read More
'Give us our daily bread' - DBE ordered to resume schools' nutrition programme
The High Court in Pretoria has ordered the department to resume the national schools’ nutrition programme to all eligible pupils with immediate effect, regardless of whether they are back in class.Read More
New tracer app, shorter isolation period as SA sees over 13k new COVID-19 cases
On Friday, the health department announced over 13,000 new cases have been reported, pushing the total number of infections to 337,594.Read More
‘700 children have been admitted for abuse since the beginning of the lockdown’
Teddy Bear Clinic is asking for R167 donation to assist abused children on Mandela Day.Read More