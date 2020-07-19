Cosatu's strike threats over taxis 'concessions' based on twisted views: Santaco
JOHANNESBURG - With pressure mounting for the Transport Department to revise its decision allowing taxis full loading capacity, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) insists government did not succumb to the industry’s demands.
The association has hit out at the Congress for South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), which indicated it may go on strike if the decision is not relooked.
There's a raging debate around whether taxis should be allowed to ferry passengers at 100% loading capacity as COVID-19 infections continue to soar.
Cosatu said the decision was a deadly appeasement and capitulation. But Santaco said the threats to go on strike were based on twisted views about the taxi industry.
In a statement, the association said Cosatu was being disingenuous and had displayed “absolute ignorance”.
WATCH: Mbalula - taxi windows must be 5cm open
This article first appeared on EWN : Cosatu's strike threats over taxis 'concessions' based on twisted views: Santaco
