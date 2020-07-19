Streaming issues? Report here
Gushwell Brooks thumbnail 2020 Gushwell Brooks thumbnail 2020
NightTalk with Gushwell Brooks
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
NightTalk with Gushwell Brooks
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sanef expresses concern for media industry amid retrenchments Primedia is the latest firm to be affected following an announcement that it will be initiating a section 189 process as it looks... 19 July 2020 3:05 PM
'Tsotsi' casting director Moonyeenn Lee dies after contracting COVID-19 In a statement on Sunday, Lee - who is said to have died on Saturday morning in Johannesburg. 19 July 2020 2:36 PM
Cosatu's strike threats over taxis 'concessions' based on twisted views: Santaco The association has hit out at labour federation Cosatu, which indicated it may go on strike if the decision is not relooked. 19 July 2020 12:56 PM
View all Local
Labour Minister Nxesi tests positive for COVID-19 In a statement, the department said Thulas Nxesi was in isolation and would continue to work from home. 17 July 2020 5:40 PM
We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the plan his party says it has to deal with the coronavirus. 17 July 2020 7:56 AM
PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child. 16 July 2020 1:12 PM
View all Politics
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has shared his experience of isolation and loneliness caused by his then teammates in the... 17 July 2020 1:27 PM
Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowler Anrich Nortje have announced their support of teammat... 17 July 2020 10:53 AM
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket S... 16 July 2020 9:03 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Cosatu's strike threats over taxis 'concessions' based on twisted views: Santaco

19 July 2020 12:56 PM
by
Tags:
Cosatu
SANTACO
Taxis
Coronvirus

The association has hit out at labour federation Cosatu, which indicated it may go on strike if the decision is not relooked.

JOHANNESBURG - With pressure mounting for the Transport Department to revise its decision allowing taxis full loading capacity, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) insists government did not succumb to the industry’s demands.

The association has hit out at the Congress for South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), which indicated it may go on strike if the decision is not relooked.

There's a raging debate around whether taxis should be allowed to ferry passengers at 100% loading capacity as COVID-19 infections continue to soar.

Cosatu said the decision was a deadly appeasement and capitulation. But Santaco said the threats to go on strike were based on twisted views about the taxi industry.

In a statement, the association said Cosatu was being disingenuous and had displayed “absolute ignorance”.

WATCH: Mbalula - taxi windows must be 5cm open

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Cosatu's strike threats over taxis 'concessions' based on twisted views: Santaco


19 July 2020 12:56 PM
by
Tags:
Cosatu
SANTACO
Taxis
Coronvirus

Recommended

More from Local

sanef-logo-2017-slider-770xjpg

Sanef expresses concern for media industry amid retrenchments

19 July 2020 3:05 PM

Primedia is the latest firm to be affected following an announcement that it will be initiating a section 189 process as it looks to restructure the business during a tough economic climate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200718moonyeennleejpg

'Tsotsi' casting director Moonyeenn Lee dies after contracting COVID-19

19 July 2020 2:36 PM

In a statement on Sunday, Lee - who is said to have died on Saturday morning in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20182012-oparation-vala-6jpg

The release of low-risk offenders has helped ease COVID-19 outbreak in prisons

19 July 2020 11:55 AM

So far, just under 7,000 of 19,000 prisoners have been released on the special parole dispensation to combat the spread of the coronavirus in prisons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200714-mkhize-masuku-edjpg

Mkhize appeals to South Africans to adhere to rules, death toll reaches 4,948

18 July 2020 10:06 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 182,230. Gauteng has 51,256 recoveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200718antoniamandelagif

WATCH: Tributes to Zindzi as UN chief to deliver Mandela Day Lecture

18 July 2020 3:01 PM

The 18th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture will be delivered by United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-image-2020-04-27-at-151709jpeg

Madiba wanted SA youth to have highest level of education, says Ramaphosa

18 July 2020 2:12 PM

President Ramaphosa was speaking during a virtual reading session to children of the Ikageng Orphanage while marking Mandela Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200718kabegahookajfif

EC man's suspicious behaviour got him caught with liquid tobacco worth R360k

18 July 2020 12:25 PM

Police said the suspicious behaviour of a recipient after he collected a parcel earlier in the week caught the courier company's attention, prompting them to alert the police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-feeding-scheme-nutrition-programmejpg

'Give us our daily bread' - DBE ordered to resume schools' nutrition programme

18 July 2020 8:40 AM

The High Court in Pretoria has ordered the department to resume the national schools’ nutrition programme to all eligible pupils with immediate effect, regardless of whether they are back in class.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus

New tracer app, shorter isolation period as SA sees over 13k new COVID-19 cases

18 July 2020 7:41 AM

On Friday, the health department announced over 13,000 new cases have been reported, pushing the total number of infections to 337,594.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

teddy-bear-toy-bed-childhood-pexels-photo-jpeg

‘700 children have been admitted for abuse since the beginning of the lockdown’

17 July 2020 6:41 PM

Teddy Bear Clinic is asking for R167 donation to assist abused children on Mandela Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

siya-kolisijpg

New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'

17 July 2020 1:56 PM

The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

veldskoen-shoepng

Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world

16 July 2020 8:16 PM

Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

edcon-club-feejpg

Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon?

16 July 2020 7:41 PM

Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

[LISTEN] Stokvels continue to grow despite economic impact of COVID-19 lockdown

16 July 2020 5:57 PM

FNB Cash Investments Growth manager Sifiso Nkosi shares the insights from their data.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190220power-electricity-gridjpg

Technical experts flown in to help Eskom and German businesses in SA

16 July 2020 5:36 PM

German Ambassador to SA Martin Schaferthis says this is a contribution to avoid load shedding and kickstart South African economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200629-mbalula-edjpg

WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister briefing

16 July 2020 4:10 PM

Fikile Mbalula is briefing the media on government’s further plans to combat the spread of COVID-19. within the transport sector

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

news-press-media-journalismjpg

Primedia Group announces possible job cuts as restructuring begins

16 July 2020 3:21 PM

The group has initiated a Section 189 process to consult affected employees across both Primedia Broadcasting and Primedia Outdoor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

south african airways.jpg

Gordhan and Mboweni commit to obtain funding for SAA

16 July 2020 2:46 PM

They provided a letter to the business rescue practitioners on Wednesday evening stating that they will find funding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

capitec-bankjpg

Capitec upping its credit life insurance premiums

15 July 2020 8:56 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler you don't have to take credit life insurance with the company that you have your loan with.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Homemade-cloth-mask-production-manufacturer-sewing-protective-gear-Covid19-123rf

Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success

15 July 2020 8:29 PM

Ponani Shikweni of Hluvuko Designs has helped women and the youth by creating employment especially during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cosatu's strike threats over taxis 'concessions' based on twisted views: Santaco

Local Business

'Tsotsi' casting director Moonyeenn Lee dies after contracting COVID-19

Local

The release of low-risk offenders has helped ease COVID-19 outbreak in prisons

Local

EWN Highlights

Woman’s body found floating near Kalk Bay Harbour

19 July 2020 6:47 PM

‘Thank you for everything’: Tributes for legendary SA director Moonyeenn Lee

19 July 2020 6:35 PM

Statement on Ramaphosa addressing nation tonight is fake - spokesperson

19 July 2020 6:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA