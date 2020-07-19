'Tsotsi' casting director Moonyeenn Lee dies after contracting COVID-19
CAPE TOWN – South African casting director and agent Moonyeenn Lee has died due to complications caused by the coronavirus.
A statement on Sunday said Lee died on Saturday, 18 July 2020, in Johannesburg.
Lee managed the casting of films such as _The Bang Bang Club, Disgrace, the Oscar-winning Tsotsi, Fanie Fourie’s Lobola, the Oscar-nominated Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom, Hotel Rwanda and Blood Diamond, _among many others.
“Moonyeenn helped shape the lives of many actors, directors and writers through her fierce honesty and passion. The South African film industry has lost an icon and a formidable champion of the arts. She will be sorely missed by us all”, read the statement.
Many have taken to social media to express shock and sadness.
RIP to The legendary South African Casting Director and Agent, Moonyeenn Lee. She passed away on Saturday morning, 18th of July 2020 in Johannesburg. #RIPMoonyeennLee pic.twitter.com/cB0GUOp0vb— Actor Spaces (@actorspaces) July 19, 2020
Damn. I worked with Moonyeenn Lee a lot between 2006 & 2009. She was so kind to me and was always open and willing to mentor me as a young woman in the industry. What a powerhouse!! Rest in Power Moonyeen Lee 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/ExrxVc3imM— Thabisa (@WenaThabi) July 19, 2020
Some celebrities, such as artist Nandi Madida, have thanked Lee for believing in them.
Signed me at 17 after seeing my performance, when I moved to jhb MLA was my first agency. Thank you for believing in me Moonyeenn Lee 🙏🏽❤️ #RIP pic.twitter.com/xAWEz1QyUE— Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) July 19, 2020
RIP Moon.— Garth Breytenbach (@poormanscaviar) July 19, 2020
Moonyeenn Lee, my Joburg agent and pioneer of the film scene in SA. Launched many an actor's career and respected the craft like no other. You will be missed!! pic.twitter.com/ghjLS0Xzp8
Poet Lebo Mashile has described Lee as a "cigar-smoking powerhouse of a woman."
"She played by her own rules. Thank you for your life and your help along the way. Rest in perfect peace and power", said Mashile in her Tweet.
She is survived by her son and daughter.
