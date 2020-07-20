SGB federation in agreement that schools should remain open





Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has met with various unions and other stakeholders to discuss their calls for schools to be closed with immediate effect amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Motshekga attended a Cabinet meeting over the weekend where the matter was discussed and clarity is expected to be given this week.

RELATED: Shut down schools until after SA COVID-19 peak - Teacher union Sadtu

Bongani Bingwa chats to Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools chief executive officer Paul Colditz and National Association of School Governing Bodies general-secretary Matakanye Matakanye to give more insight on the reopening of schools.

We have been receiving calls from parents who want to send children back to schools, saying their own jobs are at stake. It is in the best interest of the children for a variety of reasons for them to go back to school. Paul Colditz, CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools

He says even though the World Health Organisation has said children shouldn't go back to school, he doesn't think that it has taken into consideration the circumstances of South Africa.

People must remember that more than 9 million children are fed at schools and that is the only meal they get on the day. The other consideration is that if children are not at school, they are running around in the streets. At least they are screened before they enter the school. That will not happen when children are back in their communities. Paul Colditz, CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools

He says the teachers who have been infected, were not infected at schools and there is no evidence that they were infected at schools.

Matakanye says the rest of the grades should not go back to school while grade 7 and Matrics should continue.

The grade 7s must be prepared to go to high school next year while grade 12 will be writing an external exam and there is no way that the department can assess them internally. Matakanye Matakanye, Secretary-general - National Association of School Governing Bodies

Most schools in the country are from poor communities, and they don't have facilities to have classes online.

Listen below to the full conversation: