SGB federation in agreement that schools should remain open

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:45
ROBERTA DURRANT: RIP to the legendary Moonyeenn Lee
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Roberta Durrant - Tv Film Producer at ...
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap with EWN
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Today at 12:52
NESTLÉ: Not just Chocolate Log - more sweet treats to be discontinued this year
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zumi Njongwe - Marketing director for ESAR (East and Southern Africa) at Nestle South Africa
Today at 12:52
Paying Tribute to the late Moonyeenn Lee
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nadia Neophytou- EWN Correspondent.
Today at 12:56
Paying tribute to Elize Cawood
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jack Devnarain- actor and chair of SAGA
Today at 13:35
Nedbank Business Ignite
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Matsi Modise - Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings
Nomfundo Makhathini - Founder of Naswenda Business Consultants
Today at 13:45
Ponzi schemes on the rise during economic downturn
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Imtiaz Ebrahim -Secretariat of the Direct Selling Association of South Africa
Today at 14:05
Master KG's song Jerusalema is taking the world by storm
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Master KG
Today at 15:51
Eastern Cape hospitals shock expert team
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
devon koen
Today at 15:53
Eastern Cape as a hunger hotspot.
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman Director, Gift of the Givers
Today at 16:10
The COVID -19 pandemic, its trajectory and impact in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Glenda Grey - Professor at Sa Medical Research Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Basani Maluleke - CEO at African Bank
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Unfair Game, by Michael Ashcroft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lord Michael Ashcroft - British businessman, author and philanthropist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Herschel Jawitz on money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herschel Jawitz - CEO at Jawitz Properties
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew' Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units. 20 July 2020 11:47 AM
'Is it going to be retrenchment because I am pushed into a corner?' Clement Manyathela opened the line by encouraging those who have lost their jobs and wishing them the best of luck. 20 July 2020 11:38 AM
Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players Former Protea batsman Alviro Petersen, who has been vocal about racism in South African cricket, claims that black players in the... 20 July 2020 11:08 AM
SGB federation in agreement that schools should remain open Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to give clarity this week after unions called for the closure of schools. 20 July 2020 8:08 AM
Labour Minister Nxesi tests positive for COVID-19 In a statement, the department said Thulas Nxesi was in isolation and would continue to work from home. 17 July 2020 5:40 PM
We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the plan his party says it has to deal with the coronavirus. 17 July 2020 7:56 AM
‘Govt considering independent SAA board, like Telkom’ The ailing airline has been in a form of bankruptcy protection since December. 19 July 2020 5:12 PM
Cosatu's strike threats over taxis 'concessions' based on twisted views: Santaco The association has hit out at labour federation Cosatu, which indicated it may go on strike if the decision is not relooked. 19 July 2020 12:56 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
SGB federation in agreement that schools should remain open

20 July 2020 8:08 AM
by
Tags:
Schools
Coronavirus
coronavirus schools closed
#Covid19

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to give clarity this week after unions called for the closure of schools.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has met with various unions and other stakeholders to discuss their calls for schools to be closed with immediate effect amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Motshekga attended a Cabinet meeting over the weekend where the matter was discussed and clarity is expected to be given this week.

RELATED: Shut down schools until after SA COVID-19 peak - Teacher union Sadtu

Bongani Bingwa chats to Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools chief executive officer Paul Colditz and National Association of School Governing Bodies general-secretary Matakanye Matakanye to give more insight on the reopening of schools.

We have been receiving calls from parents who want to send children back to schools, saying their own jobs are at stake. It is in the best interest of the children for a variety of reasons for them to go back to school.

Paul Colditz, CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools

He says even though the World Health Organisation has said children shouldn't go back to school, he doesn't think that it has taken into consideration the circumstances of South Africa.

People must remember that more than 9 million children are fed at schools and that is the only meal they get on the day. The other consideration is that if children are not at school, they are running around in the streets. At least they are screened before they enter the school. That will not happen when children are back in their communities.

Paul Colditz, CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools

He says the teachers who have been infected, were not infected at schools and there is no evidence that they were infected at schools.

Matakanye says the rest of the grades should not go back to school while grade 7 and Matrics should continue.

The grade 7s must be prepared to go to high school next year while grade 12 will be writing an external exam and there is no way that the department can assess them internally.

Matakanye Matakanye, Secretary-general - National Association of School Governing Bodies

Most schools in the country are from poor communities, and they don't have facilities to have classes online.

Listen below to the full conversation:


20 July 2020 8:08 AM
by
Tags:
Schools
Coronavirus
coronavirus schools closed
#Covid19

cooler-box-beer-booze-alcohol-liquor-transportation-car- drunk-driving-123rf

'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew'

20 July 2020 11:47 AM

Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units.

zweli-mkhizejpg

SA recoveries reach 191,059 as COVID-19 death toll breaches 5,000 mark

19 July 2020 9:18 PM

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.741,747. Gauteng has 58,512 recoveries.

Made in South Africa John Kani Proudly South African YouTube screengrab

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

14 July 2020 7:59 PM

It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.

Maize field mealie farm farmer agriculture 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever

14 July 2020 2:23 PM

The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

13 July 2020 6:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.

ramaphosa3jpg

SA is likely to have clarity on COVID-19 vaccine by end of November - Prof Madhi

13 July 2020 3:52 PM

Wits University's professor shares his thoughts on the president's speech and when a virus vaccine can be expected

200713-ramaphosa-edjpg

Callers wonder why state can forbid congregating but allow 100% taxi load

13 July 2020 12:40 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa reintroduced rules to curb the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.

cooler-box-beer-booze-alcohol-liquor-transportation-car- drunk-driving-123rf

'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high'

13 July 2020 9:00 AM

Wits School of Governance's professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the latest restriction by the President Cyril Ramaphosa.

scootersjpg

'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers'

10 July 2020 12:07 PM

Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim

'I would not say COVID-19 is airborne at this stage, I would want more info'

10 July 2020 8:26 AM

Professor Salim Abdool Karim says its likely virus might be airborne, but there isn't enough information on that matter.

Still no arrests after grandmother, granddaughter raped in Soweto

20 July 2020 11:50 AM

Popcru: SAPS is failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols

20 July 2020 11:48 AM

Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players

20 July 2020 10:42 AM

