[WATCH] Woman captures encounter with black bear by taking selfie with it
Woman captures encounter with black bear by taking selfie with it
Social media is talking after a woman encountered a bear during a hike then a black bear approached her and the group she was with. While standing still waiting for the bear to leave, the woman managed to take a selfie with the bear.
Watch the encounter below
She. Took. A. Selfie. OMG. https://t.co/u5s4SUTLeE— Jillian Barberie (@askjillian) July 19, 2020
