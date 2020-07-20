[WATCH] Woman captures encounter with black bear by taking selfie with it

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Wiener thumb 2020 Mandy Wiener thumb 2020
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:45
ROBERTA DURRANT: RIP to the legendary Moonyeenn Lee
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Roberta Durrant - Tv Film Producer at ...
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap with EWN
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Today at 12:52
NESTLÉ: Not just Chocolate Log - more sweet treats to be discontinued this year
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zumi Njongwe - Marketing director for ESAR (East and Southern Africa) at Nestle South Africa
Today at 12:52
Paying Tribute to the late Moonyeenn Lee
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nadia Neophytou- EWN Correspondent.
Today at 12:56
Paying tribute to Elize Cawood
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jack Devnarain- actor and chair of SAGA
Today at 13:35
Nedbank Business Ignite
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Matsi Modise - Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings
Nomfundo Makhathini - Founder of Naswenda Business Consultants
Today at 13:45
Ponzi schemes on the rise during economic downturn
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Imtiaz Ebrahim -Secretariat of the Direct Selling Association of South Africa
Today at 14:05
Master KG's song Jerusalema is taking the world by storm
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Master KG
Today at 15:51
Eastern Cape hospitals shock expert team
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
devon koen
Today at 15:53
Eastern Cape as a hunger hotspot.
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman Director, Gift of the Givers
Today at 16:10
The COVID -19 pandemic, its trajectory and impact in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Glenda Grey - Professor at Sa Medical Research Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Basani Maluleke - CEO at African Bank
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Unfair Game, by Michael Ashcroft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lord Michael Ashcroft - British businessman, author and philanthropist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Herschel Jawitz on money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herschel Jawitz - CEO at Jawitz Properties
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew' Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units. 20 July 2020 11:47 AM
'Is it going to be retrenchment because I am pushed into a corner?' Clement Manyathela opened the line by encouraging those who have lost their jobs and wishing them the best of luck. 20 July 2020 11:38 AM
Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players Former Protea batsman Alviro Petersen, who has been vocal about racism in South African cricket, claims that black players in the... 20 July 2020 11:08 AM
View all Local
SGB federation in agreement that schools should remain open Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to give clarity this week after unions called for the closure of schools. 20 July 2020 8:08 AM
Labour Minister Nxesi tests positive for COVID-19 In a statement, the department said Thulas Nxesi was in isolation and would continue to work from home. 17 July 2020 5:40 PM
We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the plan his party says it has to deal with the coronavirus. 17 July 2020 7:56 AM
View all Politics
‘Govt considering independent SAA board, like Telkom’ The ailing airline has been in a form of bankruptcy protection since December. 19 July 2020 5:12 PM
Cosatu's strike threats over taxis 'concessions' based on twisted views: Santaco The association has hit out at labour federation Cosatu, which indicated it may go on strike if the decision is not relooked. 19 July 2020 12:56 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
View all Business
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Woman captures encounter with black bear by taking selfie with it

20 July 2020 8:43 AM
by
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Comedian Frank Caliendo trolls telemarketer by pretending to be Liam Neeson

Woman captures encounter with black bear by taking selfie with it

Social media is talking after a woman encountered a bear during a hike then a black bear approached her and the group she was with. While standing still waiting for the bear to leave, the woman managed to take a selfie with the bear.

Watch the encounter below

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


20 July 2020 8:43 AM
by
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Recommended

More from Entertainment

screen-shot-2020-07-20-at-84209-ampng

[WATCH] MasterKG's #JerusalemaDanceChallenge has everyone dancing and goes viral

20 July 2020 8:43 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

just-jinjr-and-jhb-kzn-orchestrajpg

[WATCH] Orchestras collaborate with Just Jinjer to celebrate Mandela Day

17 July 2020 6:19 PM

The Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal philharmonic orchestras and the rock band recorded an orchestral rendition of 'What He Means'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ndumiso-and-tumijpg

'Married, But Not To Each Other' returns with a lockdown edition

17 July 2020 5:59 PM

The stand-up comedy show will be brought to you in the comfort of your homes on 9 August, with an online broadcast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

davidphillipsjpg

Fame and wealth are a by-product of mastering your craft - Davin Phillips

17 July 2020 5:32 PM

The Celebrity Services Africa executive director says the world is waiting to see just how amazing Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-17-at-83313-ampng

[WATCH] Mum demanding woman in bikini to cover up as sons are staring goes viral

17 July 2020 8:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-17-at-81533-ampng

Comedian Frank Caliendo trolls telemarketer by pretending to be Liam Neeson

17 July 2020 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-16-at-83243-ampng

Xolile Nqatha says it is un-ANC to act against cadres in COVID-19 quarantine

16 July 2020 8:43 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-16-at-83857-ampng

[WATCH] French politician panicking after she forgetting mask in car goes viral

16 July 2020 8:42 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-15-at-81212-ampng

Nestlé announcing discontinuation of Chocolate Log causes debate on social media

15 July 2020 8:44 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-15-at-83716-ampng

[WATCH] Drone captures man with horrible sunburn swimming next to stingrays

15 July 2020 8:43 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WATCH LIVE: Nomvula Mokonyane makes first appearance at Zondo Inquiry

Local

'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew'

Local

SGB federation in agreement that schools should remain open

Politics

EWN Highlights

Still no arrests after grandmother, granddaughter raped in Soweto

20 July 2020 11:50 AM

Popcru: SAPS is failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols

20 July 2020 11:48 AM

Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players

20 July 2020 10:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA