[WATCH] MasterKG's #JerusalemaDanceChallenge has everyone dancing and goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Comedian Frank Caliendo trolls telemarketer by pretending to be Liam Neeson

MasterKG's #JerusalemaDanceChallenge has everyone dancing and goes viral

Social media is talking after MasterKG's a video of a group of people Romania dancing to his song Jerusalema, went viral. And that has led to social media creating the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge.

Watch the beautiful videos below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: