Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players
JOHANNESBURG - Former Proteas batsman Alviro Petersen, who has been vocal about racism in South African cricket, claims that black players in the team were instructed to "abuse" opposition black players.
Petersen’s tweets follow former Proteas opening bowler Makhaya Ntini's revelations on Friday of his experience in the national team, which saw him isolated within the team.
Former and current Proteas players have been sharing stories, experiences and support over the last few weeks after paceman Lungi Ngidi called for the support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Early on Monday morning, Petersen tweeted: “I also need to acknowledge those former/current black players who felt/feel the need to suck up to the oppressor in the hope of getting special treatment while abandoning their mates and distributing their stories and grievances without their approval or knowledge!”
Petersen added that there were pressures on players of colour not always spoken about.
When I played, I can remember how black players were instructed to 'abuse' opposition black players and even got given the material to do so. I believe the oppressor and racists now call this 'black on black violence'. They forget they created that and some fell for it!— Alviro Petersen (@AlviroPetersen) July 20, 2020
When joining county cricket in England, Petersen was confronted with questions of merit and the issue od sking colour.
I arrived in England to play club cricket and upon my arrival some club members told me that some of my teammates back home said they won't be selected to play for SA because they are white and black players play because of the colour of their skin. Is this true? I walked away!!— Alviro Petersen (@AlviroPetersen) July 20, 2020
He added that “the reality was, those players who distributed the rubbish to other people that they won't play for SA because they are white and only 'blacks' will get selected was simply not good enough to play international cricket! Period! It had nothing to do with your skin colour!!”
Petersen called for the right people to be in the spaces when discussing race in cricket.
Let's have open, honest and difficult discussions about racism in sport. Let's have the right feet at the table and not the 'yes brothers'... listen to me again, not the 'yes brothers'!— Alviro Petersen (@AlviroPetersen) July 20, 2020
We are one nation, we should be one people!! 🙏🙏
He ended his thread stating:
“And lastly I also want to acknowledge that some 'white' players were also victims of racial inequality. I accept that & I know of those situations. Hence, I am an advocate for merit selections.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players
