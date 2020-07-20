Streaming issues? Report here
'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew' Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units. 20 July 2020 11:47 AM
'Is it going to be retrenchment because I am pushed into a corner?' Clement Manyathela opened the line by encouraging those who have lost their jobs and wishing them the best of luck. 20 July 2020 11:38 AM
Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players Former Protea batsman Alviro Petersen, who has been vocal about racism in South African cricket, claims that black players in the... 20 July 2020 11:08 AM
View all Local
SGB federation in agreement that schools should remain open Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to give clarity this week after unions called for the closure of schools. 20 July 2020 8:08 AM
Labour Minister Nxesi tests positive for COVID-19 In a statement, the department said Thulas Nxesi was in isolation and would continue to work from home. 17 July 2020 5:40 PM
We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the plan his party says it has to deal with the coronavirus. 17 July 2020 7:56 AM
View all Politics
‘Govt considering independent SAA board, like Telkom’ The ailing airline has been in a form of bankruptcy protection since December. 19 July 2020 5:12 PM
Cosatu's strike threats over taxis 'concessions' based on twisted views: Santaco The association has hit out at labour federation Cosatu, which indicated it may go on strike if the decision is not relooked. 19 July 2020 12:56 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
View all Business
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players

Former Protea batsman Alviro Petersen, who has been vocal about racism in South African cricket, claims that black players in the team were instructed to 'abuse' opposition black players.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Proteas batsman Alviro Petersen, who has been vocal about racism in South African cricket, claims that black players in the team were instructed to "abuse" opposition black players.

Petersen’s tweets follow former Proteas opening bowler Makhaya Ntini's revelations on Friday of his experience in the national team, which saw him isolated within the team.

Former and current Proteas players have been sharing stories, experiences and support over the last few weeks after paceman Lungi Ngidi called for the support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Early on Monday morning, Petersen tweeted: “I also need to acknowledge those former/current black players who felt/feel the need to suck up to the oppressor in the hope of getting special treatment while abandoning their mates and distributing their stories and grievances without their approval or knowledge!”

Petersen added that there were pressures on players of colour not always spoken about.

When joining county cricket in England, Petersen was confronted with questions of merit and the issue od sking colour.

He added that “the reality was, those players who distributed the rubbish to other people that they won't play for SA because they are white and only 'blacks' will get selected was simply not good enough to play international cricket! Period! It had nothing to do with your skin colour!!”

Petersen called for the right people to be in the spaces when discussing race in cricket.

He ended his thread stating:

“And lastly I also want to acknowledge that some 'white' players were also victims of racial inequality. I accept that & I know of those situations. Hence, I am an advocate for merit selections.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players


