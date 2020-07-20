WATCH LIVE: Nomvula Mokonyane makes first appearance at Zondo Inquiry
JOHANNESBURG - Former ANC MP Nomvula Mokonyane is expected to testify before the state capture commission today where she is set to respond to allegations against her by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, who said that she had received cash payments and that the company paid for upgrades at her home.
WATCH: Nomvula Mokonyane makes first appearance at Zondo Inquiry
This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH LIVE: Nomvula Mokonyane makes first appearance at Zondo Inquiry
