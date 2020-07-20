WATCH LIVE: Nomvula Mokonyane makes first appearance at Zondo Inquiry

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:45
ROBERTA DURRANT: RIP to the legendary Moonyeenn Lee
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Roberta Durrant - Tv Film Producer
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap with EWN
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Today at 12:52
NESTLÉ: Not just Chocolate Log - more sweet treats to be discontinued this year
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zumi Njongwe - Marketing director for ESAR (East and Southern Africa) at Nestle South Africa
Today at 12:52
Paying Tribute to the late Moonyeenn Lee
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nadia Neophytou- EWN Correspondent.
Today at 12:56
Paying tribute to Elize Cawood
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jack Devnarain- actor and chair of SAGA
Today at 13:35
Nedbank Business Ignite
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Matsi Modise - Founder at Furaha Afrika Holdings
Nomfundo Makhathini - Founder of Naswenda Business Consultants
Today at 13:45
Ponzi schemes on the rise during economic downturn
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Imtiaz Ebrahim -Secretariat of the Direct Selling Association of South Africa
Today at 14:05
Master KG's song Jerusalema is taking the world by storm
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Master KG
Today at 15:51
Eastern Cape hospitals shock expert team
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
devon koen
Today at 15:53
Eastern Cape as a hunger hotspot.
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman Director, Gift of the Givers
Today at 16:10
The COVID -19 pandemic, its trajectory and impact in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Glenda Grey - Professor at Sa Medical Research Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Basani Maluleke - CEO at African Bank
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Unfair Game, by Michael Ashcroft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lord Michael Ashcroft - British businessman, author and philanthropist
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Herschel Jawitz on money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herschel Jawitz - CEO at Jawitz Properties
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew' Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units. 20 July 2020 11:47 AM
'Is it going to be retrenchment because I am pushed into a corner?' Clement Manyathela opened the line by encouraging those who have lost their jobs and wishing them the best of luck. 20 July 2020 11:38 AM
Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players Former Protea batsman Alviro Petersen, who has been vocal about racism in South African cricket, claims that black players in the... 20 July 2020 11:08 AM
SGB federation in agreement that schools should remain open Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to give clarity this week after unions called for the closure of schools. 20 July 2020 8:08 AM
Labour Minister Nxesi tests positive for COVID-19 In a statement, the department said Thulas Nxesi was in isolation and would continue to work from home. 17 July 2020 5:40 PM
We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the plan his party says it has to deal with the coronavirus. 17 July 2020 7:56 AM
'Govt considering independent SAA board, like Telkom' The ailing airline has been in a form of bankruptcy protection since December. 19 July 2020 5:12 PM
Cosatu's strike threats over taxis 'concessions' based on twisted views: Santaco The association has hit out at labour federation Cosatu, which indicated it may go on strike if the decision is not relooked. 19 July 2020 12:56 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It's fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to 'buy local' in emotional new ad It's game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
20 July 2020 10:07 AM
State Capture
Nomvula Mokonyane
Bosasa
state capture inquiry
Zondo state capture inquiry
Zondo commission
Former ANC MP Nomvula Mokonyane is expected to testify before the state capture commission on today where she is set to respond to allegations against her by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, who said that she had received cash payments and that the company paid for upgrades at her home.

JOHANNESBURG - Former ANC MP Nomvula Mokonyane is expected to testify before the state capture commission today where she is set to respond to allegations against her by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, who said that she had received cash payments and that the company paid for upgrades at her home.

State Capture
Nomvula Mokonyane
Bosasa
state capture inquiry
Zondo state capture inquiry
Zondo commission
Angelo Agrizzi

cooler-box-beer-booze-alcohol-liquor-transportation-car- drunk-driving-123rf

'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew'

20 July 2020 11:47 AM

Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units.

jobs.jpg

'Is it going to be retrenchment because I am pushed into a corner?'

20 July 2020 11:38 AM

Clement Manyathela opened the line by encouraging those who have lost their jobs and wishing them the best of luck.

AlviroPetersen.jpg

Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players

20 July 2020 11:08 AM

Former Protea batsman Alviro Petersen, who has been vocal about racism in South African cricket, claims that black players in the team were instructed to 'abuse' opposition black players.

zweli-mkhizejpg

SA recoveries reach 191,059 as COVID-19 death toll breaches 5,000 mark

19 July 2020 9:18 PM

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.741,747. Gauteng has 58,512 recoveries.

190408 PRAVIN GORDHAN 4

‘Govt considering independent SAA board, like Telkom’

19 July 2020 5:12 PM

The ailing airline has been in a form of bankruptcy protection since December.

sanef-logo-2017-slider-770xjpg

Sanef expresses concern for media industry amid retrenchments

19 July 2020 3:05 PM

Primedia is the latest firm to be affected following an announcement that it will be initiating a section 189 process as it looks to restructure the business during a tough economic climate.

20200718moonyeennleejpg

'Tsotsi' casting director Moonyeenn Lee dies after contracting COVID-19

19 July 2020 2:36 PM

In a statement on Sunday, Lee - who is said to have died on Saturday morning in Johannesburg.

200629-taxijpg

Cosatu's strike threats over taxis 'concessions' based on twisted views: Santaco

19 July 2020 12:56 PM

The association has hit out at labour federation Cosatu, which indicated it may go on strike if the decision is not relooked.

20182012-oparation-vala-6jpg

The release of low-risk offenders has helped ease COVID-19 outbreak in prisons

19 July 2020 11:55 AM

So far, just under 7,000 of 19,000 prisoners have been released on the special parole dispensation to combat the spread of the coronavirus in prisons.

200718antoniamandelagif

WATCH: Tributes to Zindzi as UN chief to deliver Mandela Day Lecture

18 July 2020 3:01 PM

The 18th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture will be delivered by United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York City.

Still no arrests after grandmother, granddaughter raped in Soweto
20 July 2020 11:50 AM

20 July 2020 11:50 AM

Popcru: SAPS is failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols
20 July 2020 11:48 AM

20 July 2020 11:48 AM

Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players
20 July 2020 10:42 AM

20 July 2020 10:42 AM

