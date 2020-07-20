'Is it going to be retrenchment because I am pushed into a corner?'
South Africa is experiencing an increasing rate of unemployment as most people have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The unemployment rate has risen to 30.1% in the country within the first quarter of 2020 from 29.1 percent in the previous period, the highest jobless rate on record according to Statistics SA.
Clement Manyathela opened the line by encouraging those who have lost their jobs and wishing them the best of luck, saying platforms such as 702 are not there to only provide listeners breaking news and hold those in power to account but they are also there to comfort and encourage those who have lost hope.
Look I don’t know what your circumstances are but I am wishing you the best of luck. I hope and pray that you keep that hope alive.Clement Manyathela, Host
Many listeners were moved by Clement's opening speech to which they gave advice and words of wisdom to those who have lost their jobs.
A caller by the name of Thabiso also gave words of encouragement, saying people including himself should try to soldier on during these difficult times.
To those who have lost jobs, including me, I say let's soldier on. Tomorrow is a bright day and one day we will win! I am still hopeful that we will rise again.Thabiso, Caller
Tshepho asked family and friends to stand by those who have been retrenched.
I wish that those that have lost their jobs and the ones that are apparently losing their jobs, that their families and support them. That they give them full support emotionally and physically.Tshepho, Caller
Another caller asked whether it would be a great idea to not retrench his employees but rather tell them they can be freelancers and only come back whenever called as he realises as time goes on that he will not be able to pay his employees if they continue working on a 9am-5pm, week-by-week bases.
I have to make a decision in one of my businesses in another province to say: 'Is it going to be retrenchment because I am pushed into a corner, there is no money in the bank account?'KG, Caller
