



CAPE TOWN –The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) on Monday claimed that many of its members feared for their lives because station commanders were flouting COVID-19 health regulations.

Police stations have to regularly close when coronavirus cases are detected.

Over 7,000 South African Police Service (SAPS) members have contracted the virus so far.

“We think it could have been avoided, in fact if there is no immediate action taken, we are likely to lose more people,” said Popcru’s spokesperson Richard Mamabolo. “We currently have just over 10,000 infections and the and over 100 deaths.”

Mamabolo said that members had complained that their superiors were not sticking to health safety regulations.

“We have had a number of complaints from members about threats of leave without pay. If a member is self-isolating within the specified time period, they get called back to work because station commanders are more concerned about ensuring there is a sufficient staff complement at their stations over caring about members’ health,” he said.

This article first appeared on EWN : Popcru: SAPS is failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols